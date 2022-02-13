×
Winter Olympics results today: Updated US Medal count (February 12)

Speed Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 8
Speed Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 8
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
ANALYST
Modified Feb 13, 2022 11:43 AM IST
Preview

The 2022 Winter Olympics is currently underway in Beijing, China. The mega event, which commenced on February 4, will conclude on February 20.

Here is a roundup of all the medals won at the Beijing 2022 Games on February 12 (Saturday).

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

WOMEN'S 4x5KM RELAY

The Russian cross-country skiing team bagged another Beijing WInter Olympic gold medal on Saturday. Meanwhile, Germany bagged a silver medal while Sweden edged Finland to finish third in the women's 4x5km relay.

SNOWBOARD

MIXED TEAM SNOWBOARDCROSS

Lindsey Jacobellis of the USA clinched her second gold medal at the Beijing Olympics by teaming up with 40-year-old Nick Baumgartner in the mixed snowboardcross event. The 36-year-old Jacobellis took gold earlier this week in the women’s event.

The Italian team of Omar Visintin and Michela Moioli bagged a silver medal whereas the Canadian duo of Eliot Grondin and Meryeta O’Dine won bronze.

SPEEDSKATING

MEN'S 500M

Gao Tingyu thrilled the home crowd in Beijing by becoming the first Chinese man to clinch a Winter Olympic gold medal in speedskating, winning the men's 500m event on Saturday.

Meanwhile, South Korean Cha Min Kyu took home a silver medal and Wataru Morishige of Japan took a bronze medal.

SKI JUMPING:

Men's Large Hill Individual

Lindvik Marius of Norway won the gold medal. Kobayashi Royayu of Japan won silver and Geiger Karl of Germany bagged a bronze medal in the men's large hill individual event.

12 Feb - Day8️⃣ #SpeedSkating - Men's 500m#Gold GAO TINGYU- CHNCongratulations! GAO TINGYU sets a new Olympic record for the #SpeedSkating Men's 500m. So proud of you!#Beijing2022 #Olympics #BingDwenDwen#TogetherForASharedFuture 📸GettyImages https://t.co/cKkoAPYdU2

SKELETON:

Neise Hannah of Germany finished first while Narracott Jaclyn of Australia bagged a silver medal. BOS Kimberley of the Netherlands won a bronze medal.

BIATHLON:

Team Norway's Boe Johannes Thingnes and Boe Tarjei won gold and bronze medals respectively. Meanwhile, Quentin Fillon Maillet of France won the silver medal.

11 Feb - Day7️⃣#Skeleton - Men#Gold CHRISTOPHER GROTHEER-GERCongratulations!🎉 CHRISTOPHER GROTHEER wins the #Gold medal in #Skeleton for Germany.#Beijing2022 #Olympics #BingDwenDwen#TogetherForASharedFuture📸: GettyImages https://t.co/mnv2lTk8uT

Winter Olympics 2022: February 12 Medal Count

Germany is currently at the top of the medal tally with 12 medals at the ongoing 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Meanwhile, Norway is currently in second position with 16 medals (equal on gold but lower on silver than Germany). USA crawled up to third position with 11 medals and fourth position is occupied by the Netherlands with 10 medals.

NOCGOLD SILVERBRONZENUMBER OF MEDALS
GERMANY75012
NORWAY73616
USA55111
NETHERLANDS54110
SWEDEN52310
AUSTRIA46414
CHINA4318
ROC34613
ITALY25411
JAPAN2259
SLOVENIA2125
SWITZERLAND2057
FRANCE1607
CANADA14813
REPUBLIC OF KOREA 1214
FINLAND1124
AUSTRALIA1113
CZECH REPUBLIC1012
NEW ZEALAND1001
SLOVAKIA1001
BELARUS0101
SPAIN0101
HUNGARY0022
BELGIUM001
LATVIA0011
POLAND0011

Also read: Winter Olympics 2022: February 13 schedule and streaming details

Edited by Diptanil Roy
