Winter Olympics results today: Updated US Medal count (February 9)

The 2022 Winter Olympics is currently underway in Beijing, China. The mega event, which commenced on February 4, will conclude on February 20.

Here is a roundup of all the medals won at the Beijing 2022 Games on February 9 (Wednesday).

ALPINE SKIING

WOMEN'S SLALOM

Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova added an Olympic gold medal to her already decorated list of achievements, winning the women’s slalom at the Beijing Games.

Meanwhile, Katharina Liensberger of Austria won a silver medal and Wendy Holdener of Switzerland bagged the bronze.

FREESTYLE SKIING

MEN'S BIG AIR

Norway’s Birk Ruud won a gold medal in the men’s freestyle skiing big air event. He bounced back with a top-notch performance after losing his father to cancer and recovering from a knee injury. Whereas Colby Stevenson won a silver medal and Swedish veteran Henrik Harlaut took home the bronze medal.

SNOWBOARD

WOMEN'S SNOWBOARD CROSS

Lindsey Jacobellis won America’s first gold medal at the Olympics. Jacobellis is the most decorated snowboard cross athlete of all time, having won five world championship golds and eight X Games titles in her career.

France’s Chloe Trespeuch won a silver medal and Canada’s Meryeta Odine won a bronze medal in the same event.

NORDIC COMBINED

Germany's Gieger Vinzenz won a gold medal in the Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Cross Country event Grabaak Joergen of Norway bagged a silver medal and Greiderer Lukas clinched a bronze medal.

Winter Olympics 2022: February 9 Medal Count

Norway is back on top of the table with 10 medals in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics medal table on February 9. Meanwhile, Germany is currently in the second position with six medals and Sweden slipped to the third position with seven medals.

NOC GOLD SILVER BRONZE NUMBER OF MEDALS NORWAY 4 2 4 10 GERMANY 4 2 0 6 SWEDEN 4 1 2 7 NETHERLANDS 3 3 1 7 CHINA 3 2 0 5 AUSTRIA 2 4 3 9 ITALY 2 4 1 7 ROC 2 3 5 10 SLOVENIA 2 1 2 5 USA 1 5 1 7 FRANCE 1 5 0 6 CANADA 1 1 5 7 JAPAN 1 1 2 4 SWITZERLAND 1 0 3 4 AUSTRALIA 1 0 1 2 CZECH REPUBLIC 1 0 0 1 NEW ZEALAND 1 0 0 1 SLOVAKIA 1 0 0 1 BELARUS 0 1 0 1 HUNGARY 0 0 2 2 FINLAND 0 0 1 1 REPUBLIC OF KOREA 0 0 1 1 POLAND 0 0 1 1

