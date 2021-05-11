After Rio miss, wrestler Sumit Malik is now eyeing Olympic glory in Tokyo

Haryana's Sumit Malik battled a knee injury to seal a Tokyo Olympic berth in the 125kg freestyle event at the World Wrestling Qualifiers on Friday.

Making full use of a relatively easy draw, Sumit steam-rolled one opponent after another to stay on course for his maiden Olympic berth. He blanked Jose Daniel Diaz Robertti of Venezuela 5-0 to make the medal rounds at the qualifying tournament.

With Sumit Malik having become the seventh Indian wrestler to seal a quota for the Tokyo Olympics, here is a detailed look at his early life and career:

Sumit qualifies for Olympics!



Many congratulations to Sumit Malik as he qualifies for #Tokyo2020 in men’s 125 kg freestyle wrestling after reaching the final at the World Qualifier in Sofia. He becomes the 4th male and 7th overall wrestler to qualify. pic.twitter.com/96TUm7WvDk — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) May 6, 2021

Also Read: Wrestler Sumit Malik qualifies for Tokyo Olympics in the men's 125kg category

Sumit Malik's early life

Born on January 9, 1993 in the village of Karor near the Rohtak district of Haryana, Sumit has taken long strides to make his mark on the domestic circuit. He was raised by his maternal grandparents after he lost his mother at a young age.

Sumit's maternal uncle, a wrestler in Chhatrasal Stadium, played a key role in ensuring that he climbs the ladder of success. Sumit has been training at the stadium since the age of 13.

His introduction to wrestling

Sumit failed to make a mark in the sport in his initial years. His rigorous training barely yielded results, and he failed to deliver in crucial bouts.

"Forget medals, I could not win a single bout at the state level for three years. I was not getting any results and it was disappointing. Those days, I did not practice much. It took me five years to win a medal. And then I took off,” Sumit Malik told The Field.

However, he took everyone by surprise by clinching gold at the 2013 Junior Asian Championships in the 96kg category. But in 2016, he failed to secure a place at the Rio Olympics after sustaining a severe back injury in the Olympic Qualifiers.

Sumit Malik was three bouts away for an Olympic spot in Rio 2016, but failed to flourish. (Source: Wrestling TV)

Sumit made a valiant comeback in 2017 to clinch a silver medal at the Asian Championships. He began his campaign by pinning Japan's Taiki Yamamoto 6-3 that ensured his passage to the semi-finals. Sumit later ousted Tajikistan's Farkhod Anakulov 7-2 in the semi-finals, assuring himself of a silver medal. He bagged another silver medal later that year at the Commonwealth Championships.

Sumit's crowning moment came at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games when he won a gold medal in the 125kg category.

Tokyo Olympics: Poised for glory

For Sumit Malik, who admits that the last five years have been a learning curve, the Tokyo Olympic quota is a reassurance of his potential.

He is the first Indian wrestler to compete at the Olympics in the heavyweight category in 16 years. Earlier, Palwinder Singh Cheema represented India in this weight category at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Sumit will now aim to maximize his potential as he attempts to carve his name in Olympic history in Tokyo this summer.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympic-bound Indian wrestler Sumit Malik to miss action for three weeks due to injury