Anshu Malik’s next opponent (repechage) schedule and details – When and where to watch, opponent, timings (IST)

Indian wrestler Anshu Malik will get another chance at an Olympic medal via repechage after Iryna Kurachkina reached the final.

The Indian wrestler had lost to the Belarusian in her opening bout in the 57kg women’s wrestling category in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Kurachkina, a two-time world medalist, defeated Anshu Malik 8-2 to advance to the quarter-final. The teenage wrestler fought bravely, but it seemed the pressure got to her.

Anshu never tried her natural and aggressive game. Instead, she held back and focussed on not giving away points.

Kurachkina made sure to use her experience against the 19-year-old as she comfortably took down Anshu with one-leg takes and scored four points in the first half.

In the second half, Anshu Malik tried to fight back by throwing Kurachkina off the mat and registering two points. But Kurachkina, 27, made sure that the Indian was not able to make any comebacks in the dying seconds.

Kurachkina then thumped 2016 Rio Olympic silver medalist Valeria Koblova 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

It was followed by a technical superiority win against world silver medalist Evelina Nikolova in the last four. She will face Olympic champion (in 53kg) and local favorite Risako Kawai in the final.

Anshu, on the other hand, will now face Koblova in the repechage round. The winner will then face Nikolova in the bronze medal match.

When is Anshu Malik’s next match?

According to the Olympics' official website, Anshu Malik’s match is scheduled for August 5 on Mat B at Makuhari Messe Hall. The match timing is 07:30 AM IST.

Where can one watch Anshu Malik’s match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Olympic Games in India. Anshu Malik’s match can be followed on Sony Ten1/Sony Ten2/Sony Ten3/Sony SIX. Online viewers can catch the action live on the SonyLIV app.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar