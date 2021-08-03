Anshu Malik wrestling matches schedule and details (4 August): When and where to watch, opponents, timings (IST)

Indian freestyle wrestler Anshu Malik will be delighted to make her Olympic debut on August 4, in the 57 kg category. Anshu is the youngest Indian female wrestler to qualify for the 2021 Olympics. The 19-year-old will be highly driven when she gets ready for the clash. The youngster will be high on momentum because she has done really well in recent times.

Anshu has been handed a tough draw as she is about to face two strong opponents (both medallists). It won't be a cake walk for the debutant.

Anshu Malik meanwhile has a tough tough battle at 57kg. Two very strong world medalists and the Rio silver medalist between her and a place in the final. pic.twitter.com/S1rK2qiO1U — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 3, 2021

Anshu Malik's Childhood:

Even though Anshu was born in a wrestlers family, she did extremely well in her academics. She was born on 5 August 2001 in Jind, Haryana. Her father represented India at the World Cadet Wrestling Championships in 1995 and her uncle, Pawan Malik, was a South Asian Games gold-medalist.

Upon her father's insistence, she took up wrestling.

Anshu Malik's recent and major achievements:

Anshu made her first international breakthrough in 2017. She bagged a gold medal in the 60kg category at the World Cadet Wrestling Championships in Athens, Greece.

In 2019, Anshu clinched a gold at the Asian Junior Championship in the 59kg category at the Asian Wrestling Championships.

In 2020, Anshu settled for bronze in the 57kg category at the Asian Wrestling Championships.

That same year, Anshu also bagged a silver medal at the Individual Wrestling World Cup in Belgrade, Serbia.

In 2021, Anshu secured her Olympic berth after defeating Uzbekistan's Shokhida Akhmediva 12-2, at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Many congratulations to 19 year-old #AnshuMalik who has won a #Tokyo2020 quota in women’s 57 kg after a dominant display to reach the final of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers. She will play for gold later today.#RoadToTokyo pic.twitter.com/uIzK6vzNSH — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) April 10, 2021

Individual World Cup

2020 bronze medallist ( Belgrade)

Asian Championships

2020 bronze medallist (New Delhi)

2021 gold medallist (Almaty)

Anshu Malik (57kg) opponents:

Anshu Malik will go up against reigning European champion Iryna Kurachkina in round 16. If she manages to qualify further, Anshu might square off against the the 2016 Rio silver medallist, Valeria Koblova of the ROC, in the quarterfinals.

Anshu Malik wrestling schedule: Date and Time

Anshu Malik's 57kg freestyle wrestling matches are scheduled for August 4 and August 5.

August 4: Women’s 57kg Freestyle 1/8 Finals - Timings: 8:00am (IST)

August 5: Women’s 57kg Freestyle Repechage and Medal Matches Timing: 5:25pm (IST)

Anshu Malik wrestling: live streaming details:

The Olympics will be broadcast live in different languages on the Sony Sports Network in India. You can also livestream the events on the SonyLIV app and website. Doordarshan will telecast India's events at the Tokyo Olympics.

