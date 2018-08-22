Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asian Games 2018: 3 Indian athletes who failed to win a medal

Souvik Sengupta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
22   //    22 Aug 2018, 00:41 IST

Asian Games - Opening Ceremony
Some of the great sportsmen of the country had some unexpected failures

2018 Asian Games in Jakarta has been a mixed bag for India thus far. One one hand, the young talents like Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Poghat have made the country proud by winning the gold medals in their respective wrestling categories.

The young and upcoming shooters like Deepak Kumar (10m Air Rifle Men) and Lakshay (Trap Men), also exceeded expectations by winning silver medals.

But on the other hand, some of the great sportsmen of the country had some unexpected failures also.

In this article, we talk about the three great Indian sportsmen, who failed to win medals for the country, in this 2018 Asian Games.


#3 Manavjit Singh Sandhu (Men's Trap Shooting)

18th Commonwealth Games - Day 2: Clay Target Shooting
Manavjit missed as many as nine shots and was eliminated before the medals

Manavjit Singh Sandhu is one of the greatest Indian Shooters of all time. He has been a former world No.1 and a world champion in Trap Shooting.

With his vast experience and five previous medals in Asian Games, Manavjit was expected to win India a medal in the Men's trap event.

He began his campaign in a promising way by finishing at the top of the qualifying list after Day 1. After Day 2 of qualifying also, he held on to his first position and easily entered the finals.

After his rollicking qualifying performance, Manavjit seemed set to win a medal and was in fact, the favourite to win the gold.

However, in the finals, he was far from his best. He missed as many as nine shots and was eliminated before the medals. He could only manage the fourth position, after his below-par performance.

Manavjit's failure to win a medal has been a big disappointment for the Indian sports lovers.

