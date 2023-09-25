Asian Games 2023: Predicting how Indian wrestlers will fare

The Indian wrestling team for the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, was selected through selection trials held in New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium over an exciting weekend of fierce wrestling action. The trials produced some unexpected outcomes and heartwarming successes, with both seasoned pros and upcoming talent competing for their place on the elite roster.

Wrestlers competed in the Greco-Roman, men's freestyle, and women's freestyle divisions throughout the two-day trials. Two well-known wrestlers from India, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, were excluded from the trials and given direct admission to the Asian Games.

There were a total of 18 wrestlers chosen for the Asian Games, with six competing in Greco-Roman, men's freestyle, and women's freestyle. Additionally, two standbys were selected to fill in if necessary, especially in the women's and men's weight divisions (53 kg and 65 kg, respectively).

The unexpected early retirement of Olympic silver medalist Ravi Kumar Dahiya from the trials was the biggest surprise. In the first round of the intensely contested men's 57kg division, Dahiya was pinned by Atish Todkar, ending his chances of making the Asian Games team. Aman Sehrawat, an Asian and U23 world champion in the weight class, won the final and went on to win the 57kg quota.

Olympic wrestler Deepak Punia won the men's 86kg division with a strong showing, holding off a determined Jonty in the final. Vishal Kaliraman won the 65kg division and was given the opportunity to fill in for Bajrang Punia.

There were some startling surprises in the women's freestyle competition. Medalists at the world championships Sarita Mor and Anshu Malik did not advance in their respective weight groups. Women's 57kg champion Sarita beat Anshu in the opening round, but junior world championships bronze medalist Mansi Ahlawat defeated her in the semi-finals to take the title.

Antim Panghal, the 2022 U-20 world champion, won the women's 53kg division by dominating the competition and pinning Manju in the championship match. Antim, though, will fill in for Vinesh Phogat in the Asian Games.

Pooja Gehlot, who earned a bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games, won the 50 kg trial by pinning Nirmala Devi, and Sonam Malik won the 62 kg trial by defeating Manisha by fall.

Another unexpected outcome was seen in the women's 68kg division, as Radhika triumphed against favorites Nisha Dahiya and Priyanka in the final. By defeating Divya Kakran in the decisive match, Kiran won the 76 kg spot.

Gyanender won the 60kg class of the Greco-Roman competition, and well-known stars like Neeraj, Naveen, and Narinder Cheema all secured their spots on the team.

Sajan Bhanwal, who the year before became the first Greco-Roman wrestler from India to win a medal at the U-23 world championships, was disappointed by the turn of events because he was not selected for the 77kg division.

The Indian wrestling squad is prepared to represent the country with grit and pride at the Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2023 because to a combination of experience and promise.

Asian Games 2023 Indian wrestling team: Full squad

Greco-Roman

Gyanender - 60kg

Neeraj - 67kg

Vikash - 77kg

Sunil Kumar - 87kg

Narinder Cheema - 97kg

Naveen - 130kg

Women’s freestyle

Pooja Gehlot - 50kg

Vinesh Phogat - 53kg (Antim Panghal as standby)

Mansi Ahlawat - 57kg

Sonam Malik - 62kg

Radhika - 68kg

Kiran - 76kg

Men’s freestyle

Aman Sehrawat - 57kg

Bajrang Punia - 65kg (Vishal Kaliraman as standby)

Yash - 74kg

Deepak Punia - 86kg

Vicky - 97kg

Sumit - 125kg