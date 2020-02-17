Asian Wrestling Championship 2020 Day 1 fixture for Greco-Roman category announced

Greco Roman style

United World Wrestling (UWW) on Monday released the draws for the Greco-Roman bouts of New Delhi bound Asian Wrestling Championship. On day 1 of the tournament, 55, 63, 77, 87 and 130kg wrestlers will take to the mat to prove their mettle and climb the podium. The tournament will begin from 8:30 am and will go on until 9:00 pm.

The qualification, quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals will be played on the same day. India will be amongst the favourites to bag gold on Day 1.

Sunil Kumar will be the biggest hope for a medal in the 87kg Greco-Roman category will kick off his campaign against Japan’s Takahiro Tsuruda on Tuesday in the quarter-finals.

Takahiro is a two-time Japan Championship silver medallist, while Sunil came second in the 2020 Rome Ranking Series. Both the wrestlers, however, will be making their Asian Championship debut.

Mehar Singh is another debutant among the Indian Greco-Roman contingent. Mehar (130kg), graduating from the junior ranks, will have a lot to prove ahead of the Asian Olympic qualifiers.

Sajan will another Indian wrestler to keep an eye on. The former 2018 Asian Champion (Junior) will be hoping to make his mark in the Seniors Asian meet too. He also won bronze at Rome Rankings last month.

He will open his campaign against former U23 Asian Championship gold medallist Renat Iliaz Uulu of Kazakhistan.

Here is full Greco-Roman Schedule of Asian Wrestling Championship Day 1:

55kg

Advertisement

Qualification

Hiromu KATAGIRI (JPN) vs. Sardarbek KONUSHBAEV (KGZ)

Quarterfinal

Khorlan ZHAKANSHA (KAZ) vs. Winner 31

Tuorki Ali M HAZOAZI (KSA) vs. Arjun HALAKURKI (IND)

Sahatsawat PHUANGKAEO (THA) vs. Jasurbek ORTIKBOEV (UZB)

Pouya Mohammad NASERPOUR (IRI) vs. Donghyeok WON (KOR)

63kg

Qualification

Elmurat TASMURADOV (UZB) vs. Yernur FIDAKHMETOV (KAZ)

Tynar SHARSHENBEKOV (KGZ) vs. Sachin RANA (IND)

Quarterfinal

Meysam Karamali DALKHANI (IRI) vs. Yoshiki YAMADA (JPN)

Jinseub SONG (KOR) vs. Mubinjon AKHMEDOV (TJK)

Winner 16 vs. Winner 30

Rattanachai CHAIRIT (THA) vs. Mohammad F Kh M J ALAJMI (KUW)

72kg

Qualification

Aditya KUNDU (IND) vs. Alijon KHUSEYNOV (UZB)

Quarterfinal

Nao KUSAKA (JPN) vs. Ibragim MAGOMADOV (KAZ)

Amin Yavar KAVIYANINEJAD (IRI) vs. Yan Kai CHEN (TPE)

Loiqi AMIRKHONZODA (TJK) vs. Winner 63

Jihun KIM (KOR) vs. Ruslan TSAREV (KGZ)

87kg

Qualification

Azat SALIDINOV (KGZ) vs. Sukhrob ABDULKHAEV (TJK)

Quarterfinal

Takahiro TSURUDA (JPN) vs. Kumar SUNIL (IND)

Abbas Shaalan Abdulkadhim AL TAMEEMI (IRQ) vs. Winner 17

Heageun PARK (KOR) vs. Azamat KUSTUBAYEV (KAZ)

Behrooz Mohammadali HEDAYAT (IRI) vs. Rustam ASSAKALOV (UZB)

130kg Quarterfinal

Arata SONODA (JPN) vs. Ahmed Shaalan Abdulkadhim AL TAMEEMI (IRQ)

Minseok KIM (KOR) vs. Roman KIM (KGZ)

Amin Mohammadzaman MIRZAZADEH (IRI) vs. Mansur SHADUKAYEV (KAZ)

Singh MEHAR (IND) vs. Daler RAKHMATOV (UZB)