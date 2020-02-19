Asian Wrestling Championship 2020: Day 2 Results Roundup

The action continued on the mat on Day 2 of the Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi

Action on day 2 from the Asian Wrestling Championships underway in New Delhi took place on the mat with competitions in the Greco-Roman wrestling event across a set of different weight categories that are being held at the KD Jadhav Hall at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.

The action on the second day of the competition in New Delhi saw the men wrestle on the mat across the 60, 67, 72, 82 and 97 kg weight categories with podium spots up for grabs. Indian wrestler Sunil Malik won the lone gold medal for the home nation on the first day as he won the 87 kg competition.

Wrestlers Gyanender (60 kg), Ashu (67 kg), Aditya Kundu (72 kg), Harpreet Singh (82 kg) and Hardeep (97 kg) were in action for India as the home nations' quest for glory on home soil carried on at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.

Ashu and Aditya Kundu grab bronze medals for India

Ashu was the sole representative for India in the Men's Greco-Roman 67 kg event and started the day on a dominant note winning 10-0 against Chinese Taipei's Fu Hao Lin to seal his spot in the final four. However, he was unfortunate to lose out in the semi final encounter against Uzbekistan's Makhmud Bakhshilloev.

He took on Syrian wrestler Abdwlkarim Mohammad Al Hasan in the bronze medal encounter and won convincingly by an 8-1 margin. Hansu Ryu from South Korea was the eventual gold medal winner in the 67 kg category defeating Makhmud Bakhshilloev in the final clash.

Greco-Roman Men's 67 kg Results

Qualification

Hossein Nasrollah Assadi Kolmati (IRI) df. Zaynudin Qamarov (TJK) by VSU1, 9 - 1

Tsuchika Shimoyamada (JPN) df. Waael Jasim Abed Alaajami (IRQ) by VPO, 4 - 0

Adilkhan Satayev (KAZ) df. Marlen Asikeev (KGZ) by VFA, 6 - 4

Quarterfinals

Makhmud Bakshilloev (UZB) df. Abdwlkarim Mohammad Alhasan (SYR) by VPO1, 4 - 1

Ashu (IND) df. Fu Hao Lin (TPE) by VSU, 10 - 0

Hossein Nasrollah Assadi Kolmati (IRI) df. Adilkhan Satayev (KAZ) by VSU, 8 - 0

Hansu Ryu (KOR) df. Tsuchika Shimoyamada (JPN) by VPO1, 11 - 5

Semifinals

Makhmud Bakhshilloev (UZB) df. Ashu (IND) by VPO1, 4 - 4

Hansu Ryu (KOR) df. Hossein Nasrollah Assadi Kolmati (IRI) by VPO1, 5 - 1

Bronze Medal Matches

Hossein Nasrollah Assadi Kolmati (IRI) df. Tsuchika Shimoyamada (JPN) by VPO1, 5 - 3

Ashu (IND) df. Abdwlkarim Mohammad Alhasan (SYR) by VPO1, 8 - 1

Gold Medal Match

Hansu Ryu (KOR) df. Makhmud Bakhshilloev (UZB) by VPO1, 4 - 1

Aditya Kundu was the Indian contender in the Men's Greco-Roman 72 kg category as he began the day in the qualification round winning his bout against Alijon Khuseynov with an 8-2 win. He further went on to defeat Tajikistan's Loiqi Amirkhonzoda (9 - 0) in the quarter-final encounter but was unfortunate to lose out in the semi-final clash. He was defeated by Ibragim Magomadov from Kazakhstan in a 9-0 loss but had a chance at the bronze medal.

Kundu took on Nao Kusaka from Japan in the bronze medal match and emerged successful in quick-fire fashion showing his dominant 8-0 effort on the mat to mark a podium finish.

Greco-Roman Men's 72 kg Results

Qualification

Aditya Kundu (IND) df. Alijon Khuseynov (UZB) by VPO1, 8 - 2

Quarterfinals

Ruslan TSAREV (KGZ) df. Jihun KIM (KOR) by VPO1, 5 - 1

Aditya KUNDU (IND) df. Loiqi AMIRKHONZODA (TJK) by VSU, 9 - 0

Ibragim MAGOMADOV (KAZ) df. Nao KUSAKA (JPN) by VPO1, 8 - 1

Amin Yavar KAVIYANINEJAD (IRI) df. Yan Kai CHEN (TPE) by VSU, 8 - 0

Semifinals

Amin Yavar KAVIYANINEJAD (IRI) df. Ruslan TSAREV (KGZ) by VPO, 3 - 0

Ibragim MAGOMADOV (KAZ) df. Aditya KUNDU (IND) by VSU, 9 - 0

Bronze Medal Matches

Aditya KUNDU (IND) df. Nao KUSAKA (JPN) by VSU, 8 - 0

Ruslan TSAREV (KGZ) df. Yan Kai CHEN (TPE) by VFA, 8 - 0

Gold Medal Match

Amin Yavar KAVIYANINEJAD (IRI) df. Ibragim MAGOMADOV (KAZ) by VSU, 8 - 0

Gyanender and Harpreet Singh miss out on a podium finish

India's Gyanender was the representative for the nation in the Men's 60 kg Greco-Roman wrestling competition and began his day at the quarter final stage. He faced off against Japanese wrestler Kenichiro Fumita but fell short and lost in a lopsided 9-0 defeat. Fumita went on to progress all the way and clinched the gold medal when he beat Zholaman Sharshenbekov in the final with a 4-0 win.

Greco-Roman Men's 60 kg Results

Qualification

Zholaman SHARSHENBEKOV (KGZ) df. Aidos SULTANGALI (KAZ) by VPO1, 7 - 6

Davaabandi MUNKH ERDENE (MGL) df. Nuttapong HINMEE (THA) by VSU, 9 - 0

Quarterfinals

Zholaman SHARSHENBEKOV (KGZ) df. Davaabandi MUNKH ERDENE (MGL) by VSU, 10 - 0

Islomjon BAKHRAMOV (UZB) df. Firuz MIRZORAJABOV (TJK) by VCA, 9 - 0

Kenichiro FUMITA (JPN) df. Gyanender GYANENDER (IND) by VSU, 9 - 0

Mehdi Seifollah MOHSEN NEJAD (IRI) df. Karrar Abbas Mukasr ALBEEDHAN (IRQ) by VSU1, 9 - 1

Semifinals

Zholaman SHARSHENBEKOV (KGZ) df. Mehdi Seifollah MOHSEN NEJAD (IRI) by VPO1, 9 - 2

Kenichiro FUMITA (JPN) df. Islomjon BAKHRAMOV (UZB) by VSU, 9 - 0

Repechage

Aidos SULTANGALI (KAZ) df. Davaabandi MUNKH ERDENE (MGL) by VSU, 8 - 0

Bronze Medal Matches

Mehdi Seifollah MOHSEN NEJAD (IRI) df. Aidos SULTANGALI (KAZ) by VPO1, 4 - 3

Islomjon BAKHRAMOV (UZB) df. Gyanender GYANENDER (IND) by VPO, 6 - 0

Gold Medal Match

Kenichiro FUMITA (JPN) df. Zholaman SHARSHENBEKOV (KGZ) by VPO, 4 - 0

Harpreet Singh competed in the 82 kg category for India which saw the wrestlers fight three rounds of bouts to stake their claim for podium finishes. Singh won his first round match against Satoki Mukai from Japan with a 6-1 margin. However, he lost both his second and third round bouts to miss out on the chance to compete for the medals.

Yevgeniy Polivadov defeated Singh in the second round (5-2) whereas he fell short against Mahdi Asgar Ebrahimi in the third round (7-0) of matches. Mahdi Asgar Ebrahimi went alll the way to claim the gold medal in the final bout against Junhyeong Choi.

Greco-Roman Men's 82 kg Results

Round 1 Matches

Harpreet Singh (IND) df. Satoki Mukai (JPN) by VPO1, 6 - 1

Junhyeong Choi (KOR) df. Samatbek Chonoraliev (KGZ) by VPO1, 7 - 1

Mahdi Asgar Ebrahimi (IRI) df. Yevgeniy Polivadov (KAZ) by VPO, 3 - 0

Round 2 Matches

Yevgeniy Polivadov (KAZ) df. Harpreet Singh (IND) by VPO1, 5 - 2

Mahdi Asgar Ebrahimi (IRI) df. Satoki Mukai (JPN) by VPO1, 5 - 2

Jalgasbay Berdimuratov (UZB) df. Samatbek Chonoraliev (KGZ) by VPO1, 5 - 1

Round 3 Matches

Yevgeniy Polivadov (KAZ) df. Satoki Mukai (JPN) by VFA, 9 - 3

Mahdi Asgar Ebrahimi (IRI) df. Harpreet Singh (IND) by VPO, 7 - 0

Junhyeong Choi (KOR) df. Jalgasbay Berdimuratov (UZB) by VPO1, 2 - 1

Semifinals

Junhyeong Choi (KOR) df. Yevgeniy Polivadov (KAZ) by VPO, 3 - 0

Mahdi Asgar Ebrahimi (IRI) df. Jalgasbay Berdimuratov (UZB) by VPO1, 6 - 5

Bronze Medal Match

Jalgasbay Berdimuratov (UZB) df. Yevgeniy Polivadov (KAZ) by VFA, 8 - 2

Gold Medal Match

Mahdi Asgar Ebrahimi (IRI) df. Junhyeong Choi (KOR) by VPO1, 3 - 1

The heaviest weight category of the day, 97 kg saw Hardeep take to the mat who had a strong potential to finish in the medal spot. He began poorly on the day losing in the quarter final clash against Mohammadhadi Abdollah Saravi from Iran with a 9 - 1 margin. However, he still had a shot at the bronze medal.

In the next round, Hardeep was pitted against Beksultan Makhamadzhanovich Makhmudov for the bronze medal and to become the third Indian wrestler on the day to grab a podium finish. Hardeep put on a fine performance against the wrestler from Kyrgyz Republic and claimed a 3 - 1 victory to seal the bronze medal.

Mohammadhadi Abdollah Saravi was the gold medal winner in the Men's 97 kg Greco-Roman wrestling event.

Greco-Roman Men's 97 kg Results

Qualification

Yuta Nara (JPN) df. Mirzoamin Safarov (TJK) by VFA, 9 - 0

Beksultan Makhamadzhanovich Makhmudov (KGZ) df. Alimkhan Syzdykov (KAZ) by VPO1, 8 - 5

Quarterfinals

Seyeol Lee (KOR) df. Ponlawat Siammai (THA) by VFA, 4 - 0

Beksultan Makhamadzhanovich Makhmudov (KGZ) df. Yuta Nara (JPN) by VPO1, 7 - 4

Mohammadhadi Abdollah Saravi (IRI) df. Hardeep (IND) by VSU1, 9 - 1

Muhammadali Shamsiddinov (UZB) df. Ali Majeed Hameed Al Kaabi (IRQ) by VPO1, 6 - 4

Semifinals

Mohammadhadi Abdollah Saravi (IRI) df. Beksultan Makhamadzhanovich Makhmudov (KGZ) by VFA, 5 - 0

Seyeol Lee (KOR) df. Muhammadali Shamsiddinov (UZB) by VPO1, 3 - 1

Bronze Medal Matches

Hardeep (IND) df. Beksultan Makhamadzhanovich Makhmudov (KGZ) by VPO1, 3 - 1

Muhammadali Shamsiddinov (UZB) df. Ponlawat Siammai (THA) by VFA, 4 - 0

Gold Medal Match

Mohammadhadi Abdollah Saravi (IRI) df. Seyeol Lee (KOR) by VPO1, 5 - 2

The third day of action will continue tomorrow with action in the women's 50kg, 55 kg, 59 kg and 76 kg competition. The day will see contenders like Pinki Jangr, Sarita Mor, Nirmala Devi and Kiran Bishnoi in action on the mat.