Asian Wrestling Championship 2020: Day 3 Results Roundup

Divya Kakran won gold in the W omen's 68 kg category putting up a dominant show on the day

The Day 3 action from the Asian Wrestling Championships underway in the Indian capital city of New Delhi continued on the mat with competitions in the women's wrestling events across a range of different weight categories. The competition is being held at the KD Jadhav Hall at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi.

The action on the third day of the Asian Wrestling Championships saw Indian women Nirmala Devi (50 kg), Pinki (55 kg), Sarita Mor (59 kg), Divya Kakran (68 kg) and Kiran (76 kg) compete for glory as India's quest to rack up medals on home soil continued.

Divya Kankra wins the first gold of the day for India

India's Divya Kankra was the contender in the Women's 68 kg event that began in the first half of the Day 3 at the Asian Wrestling Championships. The event was held amongst five wrestlers in a round-robin format with five rounds to determine the winner in the end.

Divya Kankra, the 2018 Asian Games bronze medalist was able to clinch the gold medal as she won all four of her round-robin matches. She defeated Kazakhstan's Albina Kairgeldinova in the first bout with a 10 - 0 margin followed by Delgermaa Enkhsaikhan in the next round. Her third win was over Uzbeki wrestler Azoda Esbergenova whom she defeated 8 - 0. The toughest match of the rounds came against Japan's Naruha Matsuyuki whom Divya defeated 6 - 4 to stake her claim to the gold medal.

This was India's second gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships after Sunil Kumar's victory on Day 1 of the event in New Delhi.

Women's Wrestling 68 kg Results

Round 1

Naruha Matsuyuki (JPN) df. Azoda Esbergenova (UZB) by VSU, 10 - 0

Divya Kakran (IND) df. Albina Kairgeldinova (KAZ) by VFA, 6 - 0

Round 2

Naruha Matsuyuki (JPN) df. Albina Kairgeldinova (KAZ) by VSU, 10 - 0

Divya Kakran (IND) df. Delgermaa Enkhsaikhan (MGL) by VFA, 11 - 2

Round 3

Delgermaa Enkhsaikhan(MGL) df. Albina Kairgeldinova (KAZ) by VSU1, 18 - 6

Divya Kakran (IND) df. Azoda Esbergenova (UZB) by VFA, 8 - 0

Round 4

Delgermaa Enkhsaikhan (MGL) df. Azoda Esbergenova(UZB) by VFA, 3 - 0

Divya Kakran (IND) df. Naruha Matsuyuki (JPN) by VFA, 6 - 4

Round 5

Naruha Matsuyuki (JPN) df. Delgermaa Enkhsaikhan (MGL) by VSU, 11 - 0

Azoda Esbergenova (UZB) df. Albina Kairgeldinova (KAZ) by VPO1, 13 - 12

Nirmala Devi clinches silver medal for India

Nirmala Devi was the representative for the Indian wrestling contingent in Women's 50 kg event on the third day at the Asian Wrestling Championships. She began her journey early in the day in the quarterfinal round with a win over Mongolia's Munkhnar Byambasuren (6 - 4).

In the semifinal bout, Nirmala Devi faced Dauletbike Yakhshimuratova from Uzbekistan and dominated proceedings to clinch a spot in the final bout with a 10 - 0 victory. However, she lost out in the final against Japan's Miho Igarashi in a close 2 - 3 result to settle for the silver medal.

Women's Wrestling 50 kg Results

Gold Medal Match

Miho Igarashi (JPN) df. Nirmala Devi (IND) by VPO1, 3 - 2

Bronze Medal Matches

Dauletbike Yakhshimuratova (UZB) df. Munkhnar Byambasuren (MGL) by VPO1, 8 - 3

Valentina Ivanovna Islamova Brik KAZ) df. Thi Xuan Nguyen (VIE) by VSU, 10 - 0

Semifinal

Miho Igarashi (JPN) df. Valentina Ivanovna Islamova Brik (KAZ) by VPO1, 5 - 3

Nirmala Devi (IND) df. Dauletbike Yakhshimuratova (UZB) by VSU, 10 - 0

Quarterfinal

Valentina Ivanovna Islamova Brik (KAZ) df. Miran Cheon (KOR) by VSU, 10 - 0

Nirmala Devi (IND) df. Munkhnar Byambasuren (MGL) by VPO1, 6 - 4

Miho Igarashi (JPN) df. Thi Xuan Nguyen (VIE) by VPO1, 8 - 2

Dauletbike Yakhshimuratova (UZB) df. Hsiao Ching Chen (TPE) by VIN, 4 - 0

Pinki and Sarita add more glory to India's tally on Day 3

India's Pinki was the wrestler in the Women's 55 kg category as she prevailed over three rounds to go all the way to clinch the second gold medal of the day. Pinki began her quest with a win over Shokhida Akhmedova in the Round 1 victory with a score of 12-4. She lost her next bout against Japan's Kana Higashikawa with a close score but was able to secure her spot in the semifinal to stay in contention for a podium finish.

In her semifinal bout, Pinki defeated Marina Zuyeva from Kazakhstan with a dominant 6-0 win to set up the gold medal clash against Dulguun Bolormaa from Mongolia. Pinki was able to win a close encounter against the Mongolian and claimed the gold medal with a 2-1 win in the end.

Women's Wrestling 55 kg Results

Gold Medal Match

Pinki (IND) df. Dulguun Bolormaa (MGL) by VPO1, 2 - 1

Bronze Medal Match

Marina Zuyeva (KAZ) df. Kana Higashikawa (JPN) by VFA, 8 - 0

Semifinals

Pinki (IND) df. Marina Zuyeva (KAZ) by VPO, 6 - 0

Dulguun Bolormaa (MGL) df. Kana Higashikawa (JPN) by VFA, 2 - 0

Round 3

Kana Higashikawa (JPN) df. Pinki (IND) by VPO1, 2 - 2

Dulguun Bolormaa (MGL) df. Jinhee Kim (KOR) by VFA, 4 - 0

Round 2

Marina Zuyeva (KAZ) df. Dulguun Bolormaa (MGL) by VPO1, 11 - 8

Kana Higashikawa (JPN) df. Shokhida Akhmedova (UZB) by VPO1, 8 - 6

Round 1

Marina Zuyeva (KAZ) df. Jinhee Kim (KOR) by VFA, 4 - 0

Pinki (IND) df. Shokhida Akhmedova (UZB) by VFA, 12 - 4

Sarita Mor was a strong contender in the Women's 59 kg event in front of the home crowd and stayed true to her reputation on the mat.

In the round-robin fixtures, Sarita started out with a win over Kazakhstan's Madina Bakbergenova scoring 10 - 0 in a strong performance. She faced Nazira Marsbek Kyzy from Kyrgyz Republic in the second encounter and prevailed with an 11-0 win to make it to the semifinal clash.

In the semifinals, Sarita took on Japan's Yuumi Kon and won 10-3 to continue her fiery spree all the way to the final. She won the gold medal when she defeated Mongolia's Battsetseg Altantsetseg with a 3-2 win in a close encounter. This was the third gold medal of the day for the Indian women.

Women's Wrestling 59 kg Results

Gold Medal Match

Sarita (IND) df. Battsetseg Altantsetseg (MGL) by VPO1, 3 - 2

Bronze Medal Match

Madina Bakbergenova (KAZ) df. Yuumi Kon (JPN) by VFA, 2 - 0

Semifinal

Battsetseg Altantsetseg (MGL) df. Madina Bakbergenova (KAZ) by VPO1, 5 - 1

Sarita (IND) df. Yuumi Kon (JPN) by VPO1, 10 - 3

Round 3

Gulnora Toshpulatova (UZB) df. Youngjin Kwon (KOR) by VPO1, 6 - 4

Battsetseg Altantsetseg (MGL) df. Yuumi Kon (JPN) by VFA, 2 - 0

Sarita (IND) df. Nazira Marsbek Kyzy (KGZ) by VSU, 11 - 0

Round 2

Battsetseg Altantsetseg (MGL) df. Youngjin Kwon (KOR) by VPO1, 8 - 2

Yuumi Kon (JPN) df. Gulnora Toshpulatova (UZB) by VFA, 6 - 0

Madina Bakbergenova (KAZ) df. Nazira Marsbek Kyzy (KGZ) by VPO1, 5 - 4

Round 1

Battsetseg Altantsetseg (MGL) df. Gulnora Toshpulatova (UZB) by VSU, 10 - 0

Sarita (IND) df. Madina Bakbergenova (KAZ) by VSU, 10 - 0

Yuumi Kon (JPN) df. Youngjin Kwon (KOR) by VPO1, 8 - 2

In the 76 kg category of the Women's wrestling event, Kiran competed against the field of wrestlers in two round robin bouts. She started off on a poor note losing against Elmira Syzdykova from Kazakhstan in a close loss.

Kiran won her next bout against Vietnamese wrestler Thi Linh Dang with a margin of 4-2 but faced a defeat in her Round 3 clash against Ariunjargal Ganbat from Mongolia. This marked the end to her medal hopes in the event. Japan's Hireo Minagawa Suzuki won the gold medal defeating Kyrgyz Republic's Aiperi Medet Kyzy in the gold medal bout.

Women's Wrestling 76 kg Results

Gold Medal Match

Hiroe Minagawa Suzuki (JPN) df. Aiperi Medet Kyzy (KGZ) by VPO1, 4 - 1

Bronze Medal Match

Elmira Syzdykova (KAZ) df. Ariunjargal Ganbat (MGL) by VFA, 7 - 0

Semifinals

Hiroe Minagawa Suzuki (JPN) df. Ariunjargal Ganbat (MGL) by VFA, 5 - 0

Aiperi Medet Kyzy (KGZ) df. Elmira Syzdykova (KAZ) by VFA, 4 - 1

Round 3

Ariunjargal Ganbat (MGL) df. Kiran (IND) by VFA, 3 - 4

Hiroe Minagawa Suzuki (JPN) df. Aiperi Medet Kyzy (KGZ) by VPO, 3 - 0

Elmira Syzdykova (KAZ) df. Thi Linh Dang (VIE) by VFA, 5 - 1

Round 2

Elmira Syzdykova (KAZ) df. Ariunjargal Ganbat (MGL) by VFA, 4 - 0

Hiroe Minagawa Suzuki (JPN) df. Mukhlisa Normuminova (UZB) by VSU1, 12 - 1

Kiran (IND) df. Thi Linh Dang (VIE) by VPO1, 4 - 2

Round 1

Elmira Syzdykova (KAZ) df. Kiran (IND) by VPO1, 6 - 6

Aiperi Medet Kyzy (KGZ) df. Mukhlisa Normuminova (UZB) by VSU, 11 - 0

Ariunjargal Ganbat (MGL) df. Thi Linh Dang (VIE) by VFA, 2 - 4

The Day 4 of the action from the Asian Wrestling Championships will see the Women's wrestling events in the 53 kg, 57 kg, 62 kg, 65 kg and 72 kg categories at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi.