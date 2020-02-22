Asian Wrestling Championship 2020: Day 4 results roundup

GSK FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature

SHARE

Vinesh Phogat was in action in the Women's 53 kg weight category

The action will continue on the Day 4 of the Asian Wrestling Championships currently underway at the KD Jadhav Hall in New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium. The creme de la creme of Asian wrestling are competing for glory on the mat as the fourth day continues with action from the women's events across different weight categories.

Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat (53 kg), Sakshi Malik (65 kg), Anshu (57 kg) and Sonam Malik (62 kg) and Gursharana Preet Kaur (72 kg) will be in action through the day as they give it their all to continue India's quest for gold medals on home soil. Divya Karkran, Pinki and Sarita Mor won three gold medals for the home nation with their performances on the third day of the competition.

Anshu and Sonam Malik get bronze medals for India

Women's Wrestling 57 kg Results

India's Anshu was the contender for the 57 kg category in the Women's wrestling event at the Asian Wrestling Championships. She began the day with a quarter-final victory over Kyrgyz Republic's Nuraida Anarkulova with an 11 - 1 margin.

However, in the semi-final bout against Japan's Risako Kawai, Anshu lost 0 - 10 thus losing out on the chance to compete for the gold medal. Kawai went on to win the gold defeating Davaachimeg Erkhembayar with a 10 - 0 score.

Gold Medal Match

Risako Kawai (JPN) df. Davaachimeg Erkhembayar (MGL) by VSU, 10 - 0

Bronze Medal Matches

Altynay Satylgan (KAZ) df. Thi Huong Dao (VIE) by VFA, 4 - 2

Anshu (IND) df. Sevara Eshmuratova (UZB) by VPO1, 4 - 1

Advertisement

Semi-Final

Davaachimeg Erkhembayar (MGL) df. Altynay Satylgan (KAZ) by VFA, 4 - 3

Risako Kawai (JPN) df. Anshu (IND) by VSU, 10 - 0

Quarter-Final

Davaachimeg Erkhembayar (MGL) df. Thi Huong Dao (VIE) by VFA, 3 - 2

Risako Kawai (JPN) df. Sevara Eshmuratova (UZB) by VPO, 7 - 0

Anshu (IND) df. Nuraida Anarkulova (KGZ) by VSU1, 11 - 1

Altynay Satylgan (KAZ) df. Apinya Taengphonkrang (THA) by VFA, 6 - 0

Women's Wrestling 62 kg Results

Sonam Malik, the competitor for India in the Women's 62 kg event started off with an 11 - 0 thumping win over South Korea's Hanbit Lee. Malik faced disappointment in the semi-final bout when she was up against Japan's Yukako Kawai. She lost 2 - 5 against Kawai and bowed out of the running for a gold medal.

Yukako Kuwai claimed the gold medal with a win over Kazakhstan's Ayaulym Kassymova in a 5 - 1 scoreline.

Gold Medal Match

Yukako Kawai (JPN) df. Ayaulym Kassymova (KAZ) by VPO1, 5 - 1

Bronze Medal Matches

Aisuluu Tynybekova (KGZ) df. Sonam Malik (IND) by VSU, 11 - 0

Nomin Erdene Purvee (MGL) df. Thi My Hanh Nguyen (VIE) by VFA, 4 - 1

Semi-Final

Yukako Kawai (JPN) df. Sonam Malik (IND) by VPO1, 5 - 2

Ayaulym Kassymova (KAZ) df. Nomin Erdene Purvee (MGL) by VFA, 4 - 0

Quarter-Final

Sonam Malik (IND) df. Hanbit Lee (KOR) by VFA, 11 - 0

Nomin Erdene Purvee (MGL) df. Ariukhan Jumabaeva (UZB) by VFA, 6 - 0

Yukako Kawai (JPN) df. Aisuluu Tynybekova (KGZ) by VPO1, 6 - 1

Ayaulym Kassymova (KAZ) df. Thi My Hanh Nguyen (VIE) by VFA, 14 - 4

Women's Wrestling 65 kg Results

India's Olympian Sakshi Malik competed in a non-Olympic weight category (65 kg) at the Asian Wrestling Championships and was a strong favourite for the gold medal win. Malik lost her first bout against Japan's Naomi Ruike with a close 1 - 2 margin but bounced back to win against Korea's Ohyoung Ha with a dominant 14 - 4 scoreline.

She faced Uzbekistan's Nabira Esenabeva in the semi-finals and emerged victorious in a 5 - 4 scoreline to set up a gold medal clash against Japanese wrestler Naomi Ruike. Malik had to settle for a silver medal as she lost the tie with a 2 - 0 score.

Gold Medal Match

Naomi Ruike (JPN) df. Sakshi Malik (IND) by VPO, 2 - 0

Bronze Medal Match

Bolortungalag Zorigt (MGL) df. Nabira Esenbaeva (UZB) by VPO1, 7 - 4

Semi-Finals

Naomi Ruike (JPN) df. Bolortungalag Zorigt (MGL) by VFA, 11 - 3

Sakshi Malik (IND) df. Nabira Esenbaeva (UZB) by VPO1, 5 - 4

Round 3

Nabira Esenbaeva (UZB) df. Gaukhar Mukatay (KAZ) by VPO, 4 - 0

Sakshi Malik (IND) df. Ohyoung Ha (KOR) by VSU1, 14 - 4

Round 2

Bolortungalag Zorigt (MGL) df. Gaukhar Mukatay (KAZ) by VFA, 12 - 2

Naomi Ruike (JPN) df. Sakshi Malik (IND) by VPO1, 2 - 1

Round 1

Nabira Esenbaeva (UZB) df. Bolortungalag Zorigt (MGL) by VPO1, 6 - 4

Naomi Ruike (JPN) df. Ohyoung Ha (KOR) by VSU, 11 - 0

Vinesh Phogat settles for Bronze medal after loss against familiar foe Mayu Mukaida

India's famed wrestling prospect Vinesh Phogat was in action in the Women's 53 kg weight category and was one of the major contenders for the podium spots. She was pitted against a familiar opponent, Japan's Mayu Mukaida in the quarter-final fixture. Phogat ended up losing the bout with a score of 6 - 4 against Mukaida and lost out on a chance for the gold medal.

Vinesh took on Vietnam's Thi Ly Kieu in the bronze medal bout and won with a score of 10 - 0 to end up on the podium.

Women's Wrestling 53 kg Results

Gold Medal Match

Tatyana Akhmetova Amanzhol ( (KAZ) df. Mayu Mukaida (JPN) by VFA, 2 - 8

Bronze Medal Matches

Aktenge Keunimjaeva (UZB) df. Chantha Thongart (THA) by VFA, 2 - 0

Vinesh (IND) df. Thi Ly Kieu (VIE) by VSU, 10 - 0

Semi-Finals

Mayu Mukaida (JPN) df. Thi Ly Kieu (VIE) by VSU, 10 - 0

Tatyana Akhmetova Amanzhol (KAZ) df. Aktenge Keunimjaeva (UZB) by VFA, 11 - 0

Quarter-Final

Thi Ly Kieu (VIE) df. Jeongbin Oh (KOR) by VPO, 4 - 0

Mayu Mukaida (JPN) df. Vinesh (IND) by VPO1, 6 - 2

Aktenge Keunimjaeva (UZB) df. Jo Cih Chiu (TPE) by VFA, 5 - 1

Tatyana Akhmetova Amanzhol (KAZ) df. Chantha Thongart (THA) by VFA, 10 - 0

Qualification

Jo Cih Chiu (TPE) df. Vatansulton Shakarshoeva (TJK) by VPO1, 8 - 6

Aktenge Keunimjaeva (UZB) df. Otgonjargal Ganbaatar (MGL) by VPO1, 6 - 5

Women's Wrestling 72 kg Results

India's Preet Kaur Gursharan defeated Uzbekistan's Svetlana Oknazarova in her first-round match with a strong 10 - 0 win. In her second match, she lost against Kazakhstan's Zhamila Bakergenova in a lopsided 0 - 10 loss. She made it to the semi-finals of the event and faced Mei Shindo from Japan.

Gursharan found it tough to get going against Mei Shindo and ended up losing 1 - 12 but moved on to the bronze medal encounter to take on Tsevegmed Enkhbayar from Mongolia. She managed to make it to the podium with a 5 - 2 win.

Gold Medal Match

Zhamila Bakbergenova (KAZ) df. Mei Shindo (JPN) by VPO1, 2 - 1

Bronze Medal Match

Preet Kaur Gursharan (IND) df. Tsevegmed Enkhbayar (MGL) by VPO1, 5 - 2

Semi-Finals

Zhamila Bakergenova (KAZ) df. Tsevegmed Enkhbayar (MGL) by VSU, 10 - 0

Mei Shindo (JPN) df. Preet Kaur Gursharan (IND) by VFA, 12 - 1

Round 3

Zhamila Bakergenova (KAZ) df. Preet Kaur Gursharan (IND) by VPO1, 7 - 4

Mei Shindo (JPN) df. Dokyung Yun (KOR) by VSU, 11 - 0

Round 2

Preet Kaur Gursharan (IND) df. Svetlana Oknazarova (UZB) by VSU, 10 - 0

Tsevegmed Enkhbayar (MGL) df. Dokyung Yun (KOR) by VFA, 6 - 0

Round 1

Mei Shindo (JPN) df. Tsevegmed Enkhbayar (MGL) by VPO1, 5 - 1

Zhamila Bakergenova (KAZ) df. Svetlana Oknazarova (UZB) by VFA, 6 - 0

The action will continue on the mat in the Asian Wrestling Championships as the Men's Freestyle Wrestling events take place across the following weight categories - 57 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg, 79 kg, and 97 kg.