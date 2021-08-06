Bajrang Punia men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match: When and where to watch, opponents, timings (IST)

Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Bajrang Punia lost his men's freestyle 65kg semifinal bout against Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan on Friday.

Haji Aliyev defeated Bajrang Punia 12-5 on points to qualify for the semifinal. The loss means Bajrang Punia is out of contention for the gold medal. But the Indian wrestler still stands a chance to win the bronze medal.

Heading into the semifinals, Punia had two impressive bouts. He first defeated Ernazar Akmataliev of Kyrgyzstan in his Round 1 bout. In the quarterfinals, the Indian wrestler pinned Iran's Morteza Ghiasi to qualify for the semifinals.

But the loss against Haji Aliyev cost Bajrang Punia the opportunity to have a shot at the gold medal. The Indian wrestler will now have to fight in the bronze medal match.

Here is everything you need to know about Bajranj Punia's bronze medal match.

Who could be Bajrang Punia's opponent in the bronze medal match?

Bajrang Punia's opponent for the bronze medal match could either be Adama Diatta of Senegal or Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan. The repechage match will be between Adama Diatta and Daulet Niyazbekov. The winner of that bout will face Bajrang Punia in one of the two bronze medal matches.

Haji Aliyev defeated Adama Diatta in Round 1 and Daulet Niyazbekov lost to Aliyev in the quarterfinal match.

When is Bajrang Punia's bronze medal match?

The men's 65kg freestyle bronze medal matches are scheduled for August 7. According to the Tokyo Olympics official website, the bronze medal bouts will follow the repechages matches.

The repechage bouts are scheduled to begin at 6.45 PM Japan time or 3.15 PM IST. Hence Bajrang Punia's bronze medal match should take place around 3.45 PM IST.

Where to watch Bajrang Punia's bronze medal match?

Olympics 2021 is being telecast in India live on the Sony Sports Network. Bajrang Punia's wrestling matches could be shown on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, or Sony Six. Online viewers can catch the action live on the Sony LIV app.

