Bajrang Punia's Olympic wrestling schedule and details: When and where to watch, opponents, timings (IST) 

Wrestler Bajrang Punia will represent India in the men's freestyle 65kg at Olympics 2021.

The schedule for the men's 65kg freestyle wrestling is as follows:

August 6: 1/8 finals until semifinals

August 7: Repechage and medal matches

Sixteen wrestlers will participate in the men's 65kg freestyle wrestling. They are:

Gadzhimurad Rashidov (Russian Olympic Committee), Vazgen Tevanyan (Armenia), Georgios Pilidis (Greece), Magomedmurad Gadżijew (Poland), Takuto Otoguro (Japan), Tulga Ochir (Mongolia), Agustín Destribats (Argentina), Ismail Musukaev (Hungary), Daulet Niyazbekov (Kazakhastan), Alejandro Valdés (Cuba), Adama Diatta (Senegal), Haji Aliyev (Azerbaijan), Haithem Dakhlaoui (Tunisia), Morteza Ghiasi (Iran), Ernazar Akmataliev (Kyrgyzstan), Bajrang Punia (India)

The men's freestyle 65kg 1/8 final draws are as follows:

Gadzhimurad Rashidov (Russian Olympic Committee) vs Vazgen Tevanyan (Armenia)

Georgios Pilidis (Greece) vs Magomedmurad Gadżijew (Poland)

Takuto Otoguro (Japan) vs Tulga Ochir (Mongolia)

Agustín Destribats (Argentina), Ismail Musukaev (Hungary)

Daulet Niyazbekov (Kazakhastan) vs Alejandro Valdés (Cuba)

Adama Diatta (Senegal) vs Haji Aliyev (Azerbaijan)

Haithem Dakhlaoui (Tunisia) vs Morteza Ghiasi (Iran)

Ernazar Akmataliev (Kyrgyzstan) vs Bajrang Punia (India)

Note: The wrestling matches will follow the order in which they have been mentioned above.

Who is Bajrang Punia's Round 1 opponent?

Bajrang Punia will face Kyrgyzstan's Ernazar Akmataliev in his first-round bout. Akmataliev participated at the 2018 and 2019 Asian Championships and finished fifth at the 2019 U23 World Championships. He also participated at the 2017 Junior World Cup. He is yet to win a medal at the international level.

When and at what time is Bajrang Punia's match?

As mentioned above, all the matches from the 1/8 finals until the semifinals of the category are scheduled for August 6. The first match, between Gadzhimurad Rashidov and Vazgen Tevanyan, will begin at 11.30 AM Japan time or 8.00 AM IST. Bajrang Punia's match is last on the list and should begin around 9.45 AM IST.

Where to watch Bajrang Punia's wrestling matches?

Olympics 2021 is being telecast in India live on the Sony Sports Network. Bajrang Punia's wrestling matches could be shown on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, or Sony Six. Online viewers can catch the action live on the Sony LIV app.

Edited by SANJAY K K