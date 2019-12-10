Baliyan and Sheoran emerge champions on final day; India end SAG campaign with 14 Golds

Gaurav Baliyan

Kathmandu, December 9: Gaurav Baliyan and Anita Sheoran registered comfortable victories to bag Gold medal as India completed a perfect record on the final day of the wrestling competition at the 13th South Asian Games in Kathmandu on Monday.

With both Baliyan (men’s 74kg) and Sheoran (women’s 68kg) claiming Gold in their respective events, India achieved a unique feat with its grapplers finishing at the top of the podium in all 14 categories – seven Gold medals each in men’s and women’s event. As per the rule of SAF Games, a country can participate in a maximum of 14 categories out of the usual 20 weight class.

I was a task for both Baliyan and Sheoran in their respective finals as they hardly saw any challenge from their opponent. While Sheoran, making a comeback to international circuit after 2016, took only 48 seconds to pin down her Sri Lankan opponent, young Baliyan showed great skills during his one-sided wins over opponents from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Earlier on Sunday, Sakshi Malik (62Kg), Ravinder (61kg), Anshu (59kg) and Pawan Kumar (86kg) had won Gold medals for India.

The wrestling fans can log on to www.wrestlingtv.in to stay updated with all the news and live action from the South Asian Games in Kathmandu, Nepal.