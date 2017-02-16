Dangal actress Zaira Wasim faces criticism on social media for her mother’s anti-India posts

Zaira's mother, Zaqra Wasim made a post rooting for the Pakistan cricket team in 2014

Zaira Wasim is making the headlines for all the wrong reasons

What’s the story?

16-year-old Zaira Wasim, who played the role of a young Geeta Phogat in Dangal, has got entwined in yet another controversy after a pro-Pakistan post shared by her mother Zarqa Wasim in 2014 caught the attention of the Twitterati.

Following the incident, Zaqra Wasim deleted her Facebook account but the Indian Twitterati made sure to leave no stone unturned to question the mother-daughter duo.

In case you did not know

Zaira had to face criticism on social media earlier from fanatics for meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti as well as for acting in Dangal. Surprisingly, the Dangal actor was just not condemned for meeting the Chief Minister but also threatened by social media users for being vocal about her thoughts.

Zaira later took to her Twitter and Facebook accounts to pen an apology, which she later deleted and to put a stop to the controversies.

The heart of the matter

The speculated post was made by Zaira’s mother Zarqa Wasim in 2014. Zarqa posted two updates supporting Pakistan in a cricket match against India. The first update read, "Keep Calm and Defeat India" while the other stated, "Dil Dil Pakistan" (My heart beats for Pakistan).

One of the posts from Zarqa Wasim

Reactions

The post by Zaira’s mother has now irked a lot of people. The following are some of the reactions the post received.

People like #ZarqaWasim should be kicked out of this country. Country comes first, not freedom of expression. Disgusting & shameful act !! — CHARLIE (@CharlieGulshan) February 13, 2017

If ur heart bleeds Pak, don't shit on Ind. Leave bfore u r kicked out. Of course no apologies fr this, eh Zaira? #Traitor #ZarqaWasim #Shame — Wounded Phoenix (@Rei_Kon232) February 14, 2017

Sportskeeda’s take

In a recent incident, India international Mohammed Shami was criticised for posting a picture with his wife without a hijab. Also, Indian female sportspersons have constantly been on the radar of such social media fanatics.

However, judging a person by his/her social media profile is really immature and holding a 16-year-old actress accountable for what her mother says seems a bit ludicrous. People should treat her likewise and act more sensible instead of getting cheap thrills for their own pleasure.