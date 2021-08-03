Deepak Punia at Olympics 2021: Strengths and weaknesses of India's star wrestler 

India's wrestling contingent began its Olympic campaign on Tuesday on a disappointing note, with Sonam Malik's defeat. However, they will have their shot at redemption when Deepak Punia takes the mat on Wednesday. Though somewhat overshadowed by Bajrang Punia's brilliance, Deepak has the ability to spring a few surprises.

Indian wrestling contingent will begin their #TokyoOlympics campaign on 3rd August at Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo. The seven member wrestling squad includes Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Seema Bisla, Sonam Malik, Anshu Malik, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia. #Cheer4India — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 2, 2021

Deepak Punia's achievements

Deepak's first international breakthrough was in 2016, when he won his first gold medal at the World Cadet Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia.

He then bagged gold in the 86 kg heavyweight category at the 2018 Asian Junior Wrestling Championship held in New Delhi. That same year, Deepak raked up a silver at the World Junior Wrestling Championship in Trnava, Slovakia.

In 2019, Deepak won a bronze medal at the Asian Wrestling Championship. He then hogged the headlines with a historic gold in the 86 kg heavyweight category at the World Junior Wrestling Championship in Tallinn, Estonia.

Deepak also won silver in the 86 kg heavyweight at the 2019 World Wrestling Championship held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

However, Deepak hasn't had enough matches under his belt in the leadup to the Olympics. He suffered an injury and had to withdraw from several competitions in 2020.

Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia get really good draws. I really wouldn't be surprised if Ravi makes the 57kg freestyle wrestling final and Deepak gets to the semis in 86kg freestyle. They've got a bit of luck. No one to blame if they don't make it count. pic.twitter.com/mmNGgBNvAP — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 3, 2021

Deepak Punia's strengths and weaknesses

Strengths

Deepak has had a good transition from junior level to international level. The reigning junior world champion's flexibility, power, stamina and attack are his strong points. The youngster will step into the competition as the world No. 2 in his weight category.

Weaknesses

Deepak sustained an injury in 2020, which affected his participation in several championships. As covid-19 disrupted the entire sporting world, it had its impact on Deepak too.

Competitions are vital to evaluate one's fitness and skills at the international level. This is especially true for a young athlete.

That could be a cause for concern when Deepak begins his Olympic campaign, as he has not participated in enough events before the Olympics to be fully comfortable.

If he still manages a podium finish, the 21-year-old will become a household name in India.

