Deepak Punia Olympics wrestling bronze medal match schedule and details (August 5): When and where to watch, opponent, timings (IST)

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia failed to advance to the Olympic finals. He lost his 86kg category semifinal bout to American wrestler David Morris Taylor III at the 2021 Olympics on Wednesday.

Punia will now compete in the bronze medal match later on Thursday.

Taylor crushed Punia 10-1 in the semifinals. It was not an easy task for Deepak to defeat the reigning Pan-American champion.

The 2019 World Championships silver medalist dug deep into his strength and agility, but Taylor's technical superiority did not give the Indian wrestler a chance to revive his game.

However, it was a good day for the Indian wrestlers. Deepak began his maiden Olympic campaign on a winning note. He thrashed African champion Nigerian Ekerekeme Agiomor 12-1 to advance to the next round.

Later, Deepak carried on the same momentum and crushed Chinese wrestler Zushen Lin by a 6-3 margin to enter the semifinals.

Apart from Deepak, wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya stormed into the final with comprehensive victories over Oscar Tigreros, Georgi Vangelov, and Nurislam Sanayev on Wednesday.

Unfortunately for Deepak Punia, he will not be able to bag a silver or gold this time, but a bronze medal definitely awaits him.

Deepak Punia's bronze medal match opponent:

The winner of the repechage in the 86kg freestyle category will compete with Deepak for the bronze medal.

1.Shapiev Javrail (UZB) vs. Reichtmuth-Stefan (SUI)

2.Ali Shabanau (BLR) vs Myles Nazem Amine (SMR)

Deepak Punia's bronze medal match: Date and Time

Deepak Punia will be in action for his final medal clash (bronze) on August 5. Timings - Yet to be decided.

Overall amazing day for India:

👉 Ravi Dahiya ➡️ Final

👉 Neeraj Chopra ➡️ Final

👉 Deepak Punia ➡️ Bronze medal bout

👉 Anshu Malik ➡️ Repechage

👉 Aditi Ashok: 2nd spot after R1

👉 Women Hockey: Lost in Semis

👉 Lovlina Borgohain: Lost in Semis #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/tOGNZ2oWqL — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 4, 2021

Deepak Punia's bronze medal match: live telecast details

The Olympics will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Live broadcasts will be available in different languages on Sony Sports Network.

The audience can also live stream the events on the SonyLIV app. Doordarshan will live telecast India's events at the Tokyo Olympics.

