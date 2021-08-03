Deepak Punia wrestling matches schedule and details (4 August): When and where to watch, opponents, timings (IST)

World Championships silver medalist Deepak Punia will be representing India in the men's 86kg freestyle wrestling at Olympics 2021.

The schedule for the men's 86kg freestyle wrestling is as follows:

August 4: 1/8 finals until semifinals

August 5: Repechage and medal matches

Sixteen wrestlers who are in the fray for the medals in the men's 86kg freestyle wrestling are:

Hassan Yazdani Charati (Iran), Javrail Shapiev (Uzbekistan), Stefan Reichmuth (Switzerland), Fateh Benferdjallah (Algeria), Osman Gocen (Turkey), Sosuke Takatani (Japan), Boris Makoev (Slovakia), Artur Naifonov (Russian Olympic Committee), Myles Amine (San Marino), Carlos Izquierdo (Colombia), David Taylor (USA), Ali Shabanau (Belarus), Zushen Lin (China), Pool Ambrocio (Peru), Ekerekeme Agiomor (Nigeria) and Deepak Punia (India).

The men's Freestyle 86kg 1/8 Final draws are as follows:

Hassan Yazdani Charati (Iran) vs Javrail Shapiev (Uzbekistan)

Stefan Reichmuth (Switzerland) vs Fateh Benferdjallah (Algeria)

Osman Gocen (Turkey) vs Sosuke Takatani (Japan)

Boris Makoev (Slovakia) vs Artur Naifonov (Russian Olympic Committee)

Myles Amine (San Marino) vs Carlos Izquierdo (Colombia)

David Taylor (USA) vs Ali Shabanau (Belarus)

Zushen Lin (China) vs Pool Ambrocio (Peru)

Ekerekeme Agiomor (Nigeria) vs Deepak Punia (India)

Note: The wrestling matches will follow the order in which they have been mentioned above.

Who is Deepak Punia's Round 1 opponent?

Deepak Punia will face Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor in Round 1. Agiomor, a three-time medallist at the African Wrestling Championships, is Nigeria's only male wrestler at the Tokyo Games. He secured a berth for the Summer Games after recording three wins in the Africa/Oceania qualifiers in April.

When and at what time is Deepak Punia's match?

As mentioned above, all the matches in the men's 86kg freestyle category from the 1/8 Finals until the semifinals are scheduled for August 4. The first match in the men's 86kg freestyle category is between Iran's Hassan Yazdani Charati and Javrail Shapiev.

The match will begin at 11.30 AM Japan time or 8.00 AM IST. All Round 1 matches in this weight category will be held on Mat C of Hall A at Makuhari Messe arena. Deepak Punia's match should happen around 9.00 AM IST.

Where to watch Deepak Punia's wrestling matches?

Olympics 2021 is being telecast in India live on the Sony Sports Network. Deepak Punia's wrestling matches could be shown on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 or Sony Six. Online viewers can catch the action live on the Sony LIV app.

