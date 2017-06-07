Five Indian wrestlers and coach could face two-year ban for non-cooperation with doping authorities

The incident took place on May 9 during the weigh-in.

Harpreet Singh won bronze in the 80 kg category at the Asian Championships

What's the story?

Five Indian wrestlers and their coach Kuldeep Singh could be at the receiving end of a ban by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) after a controversy that erupted during the Asian Wrestling Championships last month. Harpreet Singh (80 kg), Gurpreet Singh (75 kg), Ravinder (66 kg), Hardeep (98 kg) and Naveen (130 kg) were asked to give urine samples during the continental competition, but they made the authorities wait till late in the night to do so.

A coach at the time had said, “They (the authorities) had come exactly at the time of weigh-ins. Since the wrestlers drain their body completely for the weigh-in, it was 10.30 PM when they could submit the samples.”

The Australian Sports Anti Doping Agency (ASADA) were testing athletes as part of their program for the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast next year. They also alleged afterward that there were difficulties created for the accommodation as well.

In case you didn’t know

The Asian Wrestling Championships were held in May from the 10th to the 14th in New Delhi. India finished with 10 medals in total, with Bajrang Punia the lone gold medalist in the contingent in the 65 kg category.

Harpreet Singh, one of the wrestlers under the scanner in this incident, won a bronze medal in the 80 kg category.

The heart of the matter

According to National Anti Doping Agency chief Naveen Agarwal, the Australian agency had complained that the coaches were not cooperating with them and that the athletes have to appear for the dope test before anything else.

Agarwal stated that for the time being, the NADA will only look into the matter for now. He added that before any action will be taken, he will hear what the coaches have to say first as he sees logic in what the coaches were saying and thus he would not be pressing charges immediately.

If they are sanctioned for non-cooperation, the wrestlers could face a two-year ban and also the coach will not be allowed to work with the national team during that period of time.

What’s next?

This matter will conclude once the authorities hear what all parties have to say. It is only after the input of the coaches that a decision will be taken. In the meantime, WADA will issue an advisory to all federations.

Author’s take

A ban on the wrestlers and coaches will be a huge setback to the sport in India. Here’s hoping the matter is resolved quickly after hearing out everyone involved and the correct decision is made.