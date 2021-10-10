Greco-Roman team disappoints, India's wrestling world championships campaign ends with two medals

India wrapped up its wrestling world championships campaign with just two medals, with the Greco-Roman wrestlers disappointing on Friday. The medals were won by the women’s wrestling team for whom Anshu Malik (silver in 57kg) and Sarita Mor (bronze in 59kg) finished on the podium.

In the 55kg weight category, Sandeep was knocked out in the first round, losing 0-7 against Erkrem Ozturk of Turkey.

In the 60kg bracket at the wrestling world championships, Gyanender lost 2-3 to Japan's Ayata Suzuki. In 72kg weight class, Vikas was defeated by Cengiz Arslan of Turkey in qualification.

Sajan, One of India’s best hopes for a medal in the Greco-Roman competition at the wrestling world championships, also disappointed.

In the 77kg bracket, he lost against Hungary’s Tamas Levai in the opening round.

It was the same story in the 82kg, 97kg and 130kg as well.

While Harpreet Singh lost to Ireland's Pejman Soltanmorad Poshtam in the qualifying round of 82kg, Ravi was shown the door by Korea's Jewoo Park.

In the 130kg category, Sonu lost to Radoslav Plamenov Georgiev of Bulgaria in the qualifiers.

2020 Asian champion Sunil Kumar also lost his opening bout at the wrestling world championships. He lost 7-3 to Sweden’s Kristoffer Zakarias Berg.

The Indian freestyle team also had a poor outing at the wrestling world championships.

Anshu, Sarita Mor shine at the wrestling world championships

However, the women’s wrestling team gave some respite to the Indian campaign. Anshu Malik created history by becoming the first Indian female wrestler to win a silver medal at the wrestling world championships.

She lost to two-time Olympic medalist Helen Maroulis in the final of the 57kg. The 20-year-old Haryana wrestler is the sixth Indian woman to finish on the podium.

Later on the same day, Sarita also won bronze in 59kg.

Earlier, Alka Tomar (2006), Geeta Phogat (2012), Babita Phogat (2012), Pooja Dhanda (2018) and Vinesh Phogat (2019) had all won bronze medals.

