How are points scored in wrestling at the Olympics? 

Wrestling is often seen as a sport that is not likely to gain attention or limelight at the Olympics. However, those who have been following this sport for a long time, clearly know how interesting wrestling is when two wrestlers spar off on the mat.

There are two types of wrestling being played at the Olympics - Freestyle and Greco-Roman. In freestyle wrestling, the wrestler is allowed to use either double leg or single to pin down an opponent, whereas in greco-roman, a wrestler has to avoid any holds below the waist of an opponent.

Greco-Roman is the oldest form of wrestling and has been part of the Olympics since 1896.

In both the wrestling styles, points are awarded to the players by the judges based on their overall performance. The points are divided into three - Technical points, Classification points, and points in case of a tie.

On that note, let's take a look at three scoring points in wrestling at the Olympics.

Meet the wrestling world champion and role model aiming for Olympic redemption in 2021, and hoping "slumber parties" might be a key to her success in Tokyo. @AdelineGray @USAWrestling @Geneva12Gray @Geneva12Gray — Olympics (@Olympics) July 7, 2021

How points are scored in wrestling at the Olympics?

Technical Points

The wrestlers are awarded technical points based on techniques they apply while sparring with the opponents during a match. The judges will see whether a player is applying the correct technique while reversing and pinning down an opponent. A wrestler will be awarded one point if he applies the right moves and technique.

If a wrestler pins down an opponent then that player will get a point. If an opponent reverses the hold and pins down a player, then the opponent will also be awarded a point by the judges. There are cases where a wrestler might get extra points if he/she applies and executes the most difficult moves and techniques.

In the technical round, the ability, strength and skills of a wrestler to defeat an opponent will be tested.

Classification Points

Classification points are being given to both the wrestlers at the end of the match. This will be based on the overall performance of the wrestlers in a match. Judges during the match will determine the winner of the game.

Wrestlers can win the match either by being a player who doesn't have any injury or withdrawals during the match, or by technical advantage, meaning a wrestler has gained more technical points than their opponent. Therefore, technical points are important as it will give an advantage to a wrestler to earn a win.

Points In case of a match tie

There are several cases where a wrestling match at the Olympics might end up in a tie. In this case, a number of tie-breaking rules will come into play. For instance, if a wrestler had scored the highest points while holding an opponent, then that player would be declared as a winner by the judges.

If this criteria is not met, then a wrestler who scored a last technical point will emerge as the winner of the match. If neither of the wrestlers could score a technical point, then the wrestler who is considered as most active during the match will win the match.

Sometimes, points in case of a match tie gets into controversy if a wrestler believes there is an error while judging the match.

