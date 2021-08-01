India at Olympics 2021: All you need to know about Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat's wrestling matches 

The Indian wrestling contingent is all set to begin its campaign in Tokyo. Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat will lead the charge for India at the Olympics.

Wrestling has been one of India's best events in recent editions of the Games. Grapplers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and others have all been in clinical form lately and are top medal prospects. After all the major upsets in the Indian squad, all eyes will be on Punia and Phogat to make their best out of the Games.

A seven-member (three men and four women) wrestling team will represent India at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. All the participants have won at least one medal in each of their past three major events.

India's squad for Tokyo equals the one sent to Rio as the country's largest Olympic wrestling contingent ever. Sakshi Malik bagged a bronze from Rio – India’s first medal in women’s wrestling and fifth overall in the sport.

Among the seven wrestlers, Bajrang Punia (65 kg) and Vinesh Phogat (53 kg) are India's favorites to win a medal.

Bajrang Punia's wrestling matches and schedule

Bajrang Punia has looked confident and will look to continue his good form as he steps onto the wrestling mat.

Bajrang's recent performances

Bajrang won his second World Championship bronze to qualify for the 2021 Olympics in the 65 kg freestyle wrestling event. He later clinched gold at the 2021 Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series held in Rome, Italy.

Given his recent performances, he is expected to capitalize on his momentum and aim for a podium finish.

Bajrang's recent achievements:

Asian Championships

2019 65 kg freestyle wrestling gold medallist (Xi'an)

2020 65kg freestyle wrestling silver medallist (New Delhi)

2021 65kg freestyle wrestling silver medallist ( Almaty)

Bajrang Punia - 65kg freestyle

August 6 - till semifinals

August 7 - repechages, bronze medal match and final

Timings: 8:00 AM IST

Vinesh Phogat's wrestling matches and schedule

Vinesh Phogat bagged a maiden World Championship medal (bronze) in the women's 53 kg category after defeating Maria Prevolaraki. She became the first Indian wrestler to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics by virtue of her top six finish.

She recently bagged gold in the 53kg category at the Poland Open. She looks on track to win a medal at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

🇮🇳 Vinesh Phogat has reached the Games village & will begin her Olympics campaign on August 5. The Indian wrestler is one of the favorites for gold in the 53 kg women’s wrestling.



She has won a gold medal in every competition she has competed in 2021 in build-up to the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/zpIs0qYcWg — Kyhan Chase 🇮🇳 (@KyhanChase) July 31, 2021

Vinesh Phogat's recent achievements:

2021 Asian Championships gold medallist

2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist

2018 Commonwealth gold medallist

2021 World Championships bronze medallist

Vinesh Phogat - 53kg freestyle

August 5 - till semifinals

August 6 - repechages, bronze medal match and final

Timings: 8:00 am IST

Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat: Live streaming details

The Olympics will be broadcast live in different languages on the Sony Sports Network in India. You can also livestream the events on the SonyLIV app and website. Doordarshan will telecast India's events at the Tokyo Olympics.

