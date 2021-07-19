India at Olympics: 5 athletes who can win big in Tokyo

India has a stacked contingent for the Tokyo Olympics. 119 athletes will represent India in 18 different sports at the Summer Games. While some of them are familiar with international success, some will look to make their first Olympics memorable with a podium finish.

Here are five Indian athletes who could possibly win big at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

# 1 Vinesh Phogat [Wrestling]

The Haryanvi grappler has been in great form this year. Phogat won all four of her international competitions in 2021. She is the current world no. 1 in the 53 kg category. However, her rise to the top of women's wrestling has not been easy.

Back in 2016, Phogat was slated to win a medal for India. But a horrific injury in the quarterfinal shattered her dreams. She had to forfeit the match, suffering a twisted knee. Out of wrestling for a while, she made an unbelievable comeback to win bronze at the 2019 World Championships. This helped her seal a spot at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Grappler has a lot to prove in Tokyo. Her resume does not lack medals, but one at the Olympics will cement her place as one of the greatest wrestlers in India.

# 2 Mirabai Chanu [Weightlifting]

Mirabai Chanu has been the pride of the nation in weightlifting. She is a former world champion and a proven international competitor. Her first major achievement came at the 2014 Asia Games, where she won silver.

Chanu goes to Tokyo on an all time high. She lifted a world record of 119 kg in clean and jerk at the Asian Championships held in Uzbekistan. Though she only won bronze with a total of 205 kg, the performance will give her confidence.

After a disappointing campaign in Rio, Mirabai Chanu will look for a podium finish in Tokyo. Her path to victory might have become easier, with some of the top weightlifters having withdrawn from the games.

# 3 Bajrang Punia [Wrestling]

Bajrang Punia is one of the most decorated grapplers in India. He is the only Indian to have grabbed three World Championship medals. He has been in stellar form in the leadup to the Olympics, even though a slight niggle kept him out of the Poland Ranking Series.

His performances in the 65 kg category have been splendid. The grappler has all the top international accolades to his name, except an Olympic medal. Though he has a tough group of wrestlers to deal with, many believe this could be Bajrang's year.

Bajrang Punia will spearhead the Indian team as a flagbearer at the closing ceremony.

# 4 Saurabh Chaudhary [10 M Air Pistol]

The young prodigy will definitely be one to watch out for in Tokyo. He has had a stellar year, with medal-winning performances in all the international competitions. The 19-year-old prodigy is currently World No. 2.

He will also compete in the mixed pistol event, partnering with Manu Bhaker. The pair have produced good results in the recent past.

Saurabh will be the favorite in both these events.

# 5 Deepika Kumari [Archery]

Deepika Kumari is one of India's best archers. The World No. 1 has been a part of three Olympic campaigns. In the leadup to the Games, she bagged gold medals at Stage 1 and Stage 3 of the World Cup competition held this year.

She will also compete in the mixed team event, partnering with her husband Atanu Das. After her disappointing exit in the previous Games, Deepika will hope for a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

