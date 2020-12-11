Individual World Cup, Belgrade 2020: Preview, schedule, timings, and live streaming details

Amateur wrestling action will finally return after a long gap as the Individual World Cup 2020 is set to take place in Belgrade, Serbia, from December 12th to 18th.

The United World Wrestling (UWW) had earlier decided to call off the Wrestling World Championships 2020 as many participating nations withdrew from the event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Individual World Cup 2020 will have five world champions and a total of 26 medalists from last year's World Championships fighting for glory. The tournament will witness the wrestlers square off in all three categories - Freestyle, Greco-Roman, and Women's Wrestling.

The wait is almost over!



It's been 270 days since we last hosted an international competition. That all changes December 12-18, when #WrestleBelgrade, Serbia 🇷🇸, welcomes over 500 wrestlers from 51 different countries for the Individual World Cup. pic.twitter.com/zZJAhY6oLo — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) December 10, 2020

As for the Indian contingent, the Tokyo Olympics-bound Deepak Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya will lead a 27-member Indian squad for the upcoming event. The Individual World Cup will also witness the return of Narsingh Yadav after a 4-year doping ban.

Also read: WFI announces Indian squad and travel dates for Individual World Cup

The Greco-Roman category will be spearheaded by the 2020 Asian Championships bronze medalist Arjun Halakurki, along with top wrestlers Sunil Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, and Hardeep Singh. The women's division will be led by Rio Olympics bronze medalist Sakshi Malik and the 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Divya Kakran.

India's medal hopes Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have pulled out of Individual World Cup.

Individual World Cup, Belgrade 2020: Full Schedule

Advertisement

12th December, Saturday

3:30 PM - 7:30 PM: Qualification Rounds (GR - 55, 67, 72, 77, 87kg)

10:30 PM - 12:00 AM: Semi-finals (GR - 55, 67, 72, 77, 87kg)

13th December, Sunday

3:30 PM - 7:30 PM: Qualification Rounds (GR - 60. 63, 82, 97, 130kg)

3:30 PM - 7:30 PM: Repechage (GR - 55, 67, 72, 77, 87kg)

10:30 PM - 11:15 PM: Semi-finals (GR - 60. 63, 82, 97, 130kg)

11:30 PM - 2:30 AM: Finals (GR - 60. 63, 82, 97, 130kg)

14th December, Monday

3:30 AM - 6:30 PM: Qualification Rounds (WW - 50, 53, 55, 62, 72kg)

3:30 AM - 6:30 PM: Repechage (GR - 60. 63, 82, 97, 130kg)

9:30 PM - 10:15 PM: Semi-finals (WW - 50, 53, 55, 62, 72kg)

10:30 PM - 12:30 AM: Finals (GR - 60. 63, 82, 97, 130kg)

15th December, Tuesday

3:30 AM - 6:30 PM: Qualification Rounds (WW - 57, 59, 65, 68, 76kg)

3:30 AM - 6:30 PM: Repechage (WW - 50, 53, 55, 62, 72kg)

9:15 PM - 10:15 PM: Semi-finals (WW - 57, 59, 65, 68, 76kg)

10:30 PM - 1:00 AM: Finals (WW - 50, 53, 55, 62, 72kg)

16th December, Wednesday

3:30 AM - 6:30 PM: Qualification Rounds (FS - 57, 70, 74, 92, 125kg)

3:30 AM - 6:30 PM: Repechage (WW - 57, 59, 65, 68, 76kg)

9:15 PM - 10:15 PM: Semi-finals (FS - 57, 70, 74, 92, 125kg)

10:30 PM - 1:30 AM: Finals (WW - 57, 59, 65, 68, 76kg)

17th December, Thursday

3:30 AM - 6:30 PM: Qualification Rounds (FS - 61, 65, 79, 86, 97kg)

3:30 AM - 6:30 PM: Repechage (FS - 57, 70, 74, 92, 125kg)

9:15 PM - 10:15 PM: Semi-finals (FS - 61, 65, 79, 86, 97kg)

10:30 PM - 1:30 AM: Final (FS - 57, 70, 74, 92, 125kg)

18th December, Friday

8:00 PM - 10:00 PM: Repechage (FS - 61, 65, 79, 86, 97kg)

10:30 PM - 1:30 AM: Finals (FS - 61, 65, 79, 86, 97kg)

Note: All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST).

GR: Greco-Roman, WW: Women's Wresting, FS: Freestyle (Men's)

Individual World Cup, Belgrade 2020: Live Streaming Details

The Individual World Cup 2020 wrestling event won't be telecast live on any TV channel in India. The event will be streamed live on wrestlingtv.in website.

Advertisement

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling for more updates on the Individual World Cup 2020 results, updates, medal tally, and many more.