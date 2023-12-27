IOA forms new ad-hoc committee to run WFI affairs

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has announced formation of an ad-hoc committee to manage the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on an interim basis. The committee consists of three members.

Bhupinder Singh Bajwa, who was the head of the previous ad-hoc committee for the WFI, will once again lead the charge of the committee which will be fully supported by Olympic gold medallist hockey player M.M. Somaya along with ex-national champion shuttler Manjusha Kanwar.

The responsibilities of the committee will include selection of the athletes, international event participation, organizing sports activities, managing bank accounts and the website, and other relevant duties.

Bhupinder Singh Bajwa brings a wealth of experience, especially of such a scenario, to the table. He is a member of the former ad-hoc committee that looked after WFI in the midst of the accusations, including sexual harassment, against ex-president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The discontent among notable wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia, over the appointment of Sanjay Singh initiated protests and the return of awards vested by the government.

Brij Bhushan Singh announces his 'retirement' due to the building pressure, further adding to the uncertainty about the new body's control by ex-office-bearers which will be a violation of the Sports Code.

The Sports Ministry suspended the WFI just three days after the fresh elections were staged because the federation didn't follow due procedure while announcing the junior nationals.

IOA highlights concerns announcing new ad-hoc committee

The IOA (Indian Olympic Association) also expressed concern about the way the newly elected WFI committee has taken arbitrary decisions that violate the norms of good governance set out by the IOC (International Olympic Committee). The IOA order reads:

“The IOA has become aware that the recently appointed president and officials of the WFI have made arbitrary decisions in violation of their own constitutional provisions and against the principles of good governance espoused by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and without following due process overturned the rulings of the appointed ad-hoc committee.

“This not only highlights a governance gap within the federation but also signifies a noticeable departure from established norms.”

The ad-hoc committee comprises proficient individuals and bears a responsibility to sort out the current unrest and regain confidence in the WFI administration.