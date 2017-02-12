The lady behind "Spoke to my ex" memes gets asked out by Olympic gold medallist

Mark Schultz is an Olympic gold medalist and two-time world champion.

by Vidhi Shah News 12 Feb 2017, 15:58 IST

Mark Schultz won the gold medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics (Image credits: Mark Schultz Twitter handle)

What’s the story?

Namrata Datta who goes by the username @candinam on Twitter put out a tweet which subsequently went viral, making her a social media celebrity overnight. Her “I spoke to my ex after 10 years..” tweet was retweeted more than one lakh times and people then came up with equally hilarious versions of the same meme in the last couple of days.

The tweet also caught the attention of American Olympic and 2-time World champion freestyle wrestler Mark Schultz who asked her out.

Spoke to my ex after 10 years. "Miss or Mrs.?" He asks



Dr. I said. — Namrata Datta (@candinam) February 8, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Mark Schultz won the gold medal in 82 kg freestyle wrestling at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games and then claimed the World Championship title two times in 1985 at Budapest and 1987 at Clermont-Ferrand. He has also been inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and has been promoted to the rank of black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Heart of the matter

Twitter user @candinam tweeted a short story which she had paraphrased from a post of The Scribbled Stories that spread like wildfire on social media. It eventually gave rise to a lot of memes on the similar lines of “Spoke to my ex after 10 years” with some funny and not-so-funny endings.

The original tweet, however, caught the eye of American wrestler Mark Schultz who replied to Namrata Datta’s tweet asking her whether she was “single now” to which the Twitter user replied “yeah”.

What next?

Such is the power and reach of social media that the Olympian’s tweet also got many people talking. One of the users wrote in, “Tweet churane ke baad (after stealing a tweet) being hit on by an Olympian is like winning the lottery and getting a free present with it.”

Another one pointed out that the wrestler’s tweet could have been a mere question out of curiosity, “Just a *tiny* FYI: A guy asking you if you’re single doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s hitting on you!” As per normal expectations, this is likely to be carried on as well with Twitter being an open platform.

However, it remains to be seen what actually happens between Mark Schultz and Namrata Datta.

Sportskeeda’s take

It might be funny in a certain context of someone actually asking another person out on social media, but it’s great how social media has diminished the boundaries that otherwise exist across the globe making it very easy for people to connect, interact and share their thoughts on an open and accessible platform.