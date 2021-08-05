MN Amine: All you need to know about Deepak Punia's bronze medal match opponent

Myles Nazem Amine will take on Indian wrestler Deepak Punia in the bronze medal match later on Thursday. Myles defeated Ali Shabanau (BLR) 2-0 in the repechage round to book his place in the bronze medal match.

Earlier, Amine went down 2-12 to American David Taylor in the 86kg quarterfinal bout. Taylor won by technical superiority.

Myles, the flag bearer of wrestling for San Marino, won his opening match over Colombian wrestler Carlos Arturo Izquierdo Mendez, 12-2.

Myles Nazem Amine's recent achievements and medals

European Championships

2021 Warsaw bronze medallist

2020 Rome silver medallist

European Games

2019 Minsk bronze medallist

NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

2021 St. Louis bronze medallist

2019 Pittsburgh bronze medallist

Big Ten Championships

2021 State College gold medallist

Myles Amine will wrestle India's Deepak Punia in his 86kg bronze-medal match tomorrow, around 7am ET. Punia was the 2019 world silver medalist. #MGoTokyo #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/bLcb97fx4X — Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) August 5, 2021

Myles Amine vs Deepak Punia: Head to Head and Rankings

Myles Amine has never faced Deepak Punia before. Punia is the current World No.2 in the category while Amine is ranked third.

Myles Amine's Olympic qualification

Tokyo Olympics is Myles' maiden Olympic appearance. He secured his berth to represent San Marino in the freestyle 86kg category on Day 8 of the World Championships.

Myles Amine creates history

Myles was born and raised in Michigan, USA, but holds dual citizenship. He became San Marino’s first wrestler in history to qualify for the Olympic Games and has certainly made the whole European enclave proud.

Myles Amine vs Deepak Punia: Date and time

Myles Amine and Deepak Punia will be in action for the 86kg freestyle wrestling bronze medal match on August 5. The bout will begin at 4.20 pm IST.

Myles Amine vs Deepak Punia: live telecast details

The Olympics will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Live broadcasts will be available in different languages on Sony Sports Network. The audience can also live stream the events on SonyLIV. Doordarshan will live telecast India's events at the Tokyo Olympics.

