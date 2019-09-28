Naina and Pooja win gold as Haryana wrestlers continue to dominate 2nd Tata Motors U-23 National Wrestling Championship

Action from the 62kg finals

Shirdi, September 28: Asian U23 Wrestling Championship 2019 medallists Naina (72kg) and Pooja (76kg) pocketed gold as Haryana wrestlers continued to impress on the second day of 2nd Tata Motors U-23 National Wrestling Championship here in Shirdi, Maharashtra.

10 women’s categories were held on Saturday in which Haryana won 9 medals including 6 gold and 3 bronze medals to climb to the pinnacle of the medal tally. The other four golds were shared by Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Haryana’s fabulous efforts helped them log 205 points with Delhi following them at 154 points and Uttar Pradesh coming at the third spot with 123 points.

All the gold medal winners will represent India at the Under-23 World Wrestling Championships to be held in Budapest, Hungary from October 28-November 3 this year.

Having triumphed at the Asian U23 Wrestling Championship earlier this year, Naina successfully defended her 72kg gold at the U23 Nationals with a strong 6-0 win over Delhi’s Reena. The 76kg saw Asian U23 Wrestling Championship silver medallist Pooja too tasting glory for the second consecutive year after a commanding 11-0 victory over Punjab’s Navjot.

Haryana grappler Jyoti, who bagged a bronze at the Asian U23 Wrestling Championship this year, also finished on the top podium in 50kg following an 11-0 defeat of Himachal Pradesh’s Priti. The 57kg and 65kg categories too were dominated by Haryana as Pinki and Nisha emerged victorious respectively.

Also defending her gold from last year was Haryana’s Suman in 68kg, courtesy a 10-0 thumping of Delhi’s Raunak.

In 53kg and 62kg, however, Haryana’s champions from 2018, Ankush and Pooja respectively had to settle for the bronze. While Delhi’s Pooja outclassed the field to take the 53kg gold, Reshma Mane brought delight to the hosts through her 62kg gold, which was the solitary yellow metal for Maharashtra on Day 2.

Rani Rana put Madhya Pradesh on the winners’ column with her sterling performance. In the 55kg final, she outshone Uttar Pradesh’s Manshi Yadav 6-0 to take the gold. In 59kg, Uttar Pradesh’s Pooja Yadav ran away to a 2-0 winner over Delhi’s Mamta.

A total of 500 male and 300 female wrestlers from 28 states have participated in this three-day tournament across 10 weight categories in each of the freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's events. On Sunday, the Greco-Roman wrestlers will vie for medals on the final day of the competition.