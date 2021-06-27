Bajrang Punia fights off injury scare

Bajrang Punia has shrugged off an injury scare by posting a health update on Instagram. Although the full extent of the niggle, the Indian wrestler sustained on Friday, will only be assessed after 48 hours, the Tokyo Olympics medal hopeful and his coaching staff assured fans on the nature of the injury, saying nothing serious is suspected.

The 27-year-old said:

"Thank you for your love and sympathy. You will see me back on the mat soon. All is well, nothing to worry about. Thanks. "

आपके स्नेह और सहानुभूति के लिए धन्यवाद। जल्द ही आप मुझे मेट पर वापिस देखेंगे, सब ठीक है चिंता की कोई बात नहीं ।धन्यवाद🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ykPgFvNnpL — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) June 26, 2021

What do the doctors say?

Bajrang Punia, who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in 2019, has been training in Russia for over a month. On Friday, while competing in the semifinal of the Ali Aliyev memorial tournament, Punia was caught off-guard by under-23 European silver medalist Abulmazhid Kudiev, of Russia, whose knee attack left the Indian limping and unable to continue his bout.

As questions were raised about his participation in Tokyo, the freestyle wrestler took to social media on Saturday to assuage fears.

His doctors said the extent of the injury is still unknown as it takes 36-48 hours for the inflammation to subdue. Punia will receive cold treatment as a scan during this period could cause him more trouble.

They added that wrestlers usually sustain sprains, which subside in a day or two. Ligament tears are followed by immediate swelling, but this is not the case with Bajrang Punia. However, to rule out any concern, a scan is to be performed after 48 hours.

Bajrang Punia with coach Emzarios Bentinidis

Bajrang's Georgian coach Emzarios Bentinidis said:

"He is fine and it's a minor injury as the player can walk on his own, which is always a good sign."

Bajrang Punia's Participation At Tokyo Olympics

Bajrang Punia, world number two in the men's 65kg category, will be making his debut at the Olympics, and is the hot favorite for a podium finish.

The three-time world championship medalist's competition in the Japanese capital will be on August 6 and 7.

