All freestyle wrestlers win medals for India at the U-17 Asian Wrestling Championships

In a remarkable display of skill, the Indian contingent wound up their campaign in the U-17 Asian Wrestling Championships with great success. They produced remarkable performances on the final day of the tournament as the youngsters proved their mettle. To their tally, team India added one gold, three silvers, and three bronze medals in the freestyle events.

Athlete Ankush emerged as the star of the day, securing India's only gold medal in the freestyle 55kg weight category. He showed exceptional prowess on the mat to win over Iran's Amirreza Ali with a score of 6-5. Ankush's triumph showcased his tenacity as he overpowered Ali to top the podium.

Meanwhile, Dhanraj Bharat Shirke displayed his brilliance in the 45kg freestyle category. His commendable skills were visible throughout the tournament. Dhanraj fell short in the showdown against Ahora Farhed Khateri of Iran, losing by technical superiority after trailing 11-0. Yet, Shirke's silver medal added to India's tally and reflected his marvellous achievement throughout the championships.

Rupesh, who competed in the 48kg freestyle event of the Asian Wrestling Championships, was impressive too. Despite a valiant effort, he faced a challenging competitor, Sam Raza Sayar of Iran, in the grand finale, ultimately securing the silver medal.

Another notable achievement was the effort from Rohit, who battled for the silver medal in the 51kg freestyle event. Despite facing off a formidable opponent, Japan's Leo Akagi, Rohit was unyielding. The closely contested game ended with a 7-6 victory for the Japanese grappler. Yet, Rohit's silver medal acts as a demonstration of his resilience.

Young Indian athletes bag three bronze medals on the final day of the U-17 Asian Wrestling Championships

Apart from the three silver medals, young Indian athletes also shone with three bronze medals in different categories at the Asian Wrestling Championships. Tushar, Vinay, and Jaspooran Singh compiled strong performances in their respective weight categories of freestyle events to earn recognition.

While Tushar competed in the 60kg freestyle event, Vinay and Singh claimed the bronze medals in the 92kg and 110kg events, sequentially, to earn praise for their efforts.

Indian contingent's medal haul is a testament to the nation's growing interest in the sport, alongside the hard work these young athletes have been putting in.

