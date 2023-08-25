Amidst WFI suspension, Indian Wrestling trials remain resolute

Despite the recent suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by the United World Wrestling (UWW), the Indian wrestling community stands committed.

Trials to select the national wrestling team for the World Championships will proceed on August 25–26, despite the delay in WFI elections causing the suspension.

The UWW's decision, announced on Wednesday, August 23, casts a shadow over the participation of Indian grapplers in the World scheduled to commence in Belgrade on September 16.

The suspension means that the Indian contingent will not be able to compete under the national flag, raising concerns about their representation on the global stage.

Bhupender Singh Bajwa, the head of the IOA-constituted ad-hoc panel, affirmed the trials will proceed in Patiala, encompassing 10 weight categories spanning men's freestyle, greco-roman, and women's sections. Bajwa stated that the trials will go ahead as per schedule. Despite the suspension, the panel remains committed to ensuring the trials take place as planned.

Gian Singh, another member of the ad hoc committee, expressed dissatisfaction with the committee's handling of the situation, noting that the suspension could have been avoided. He also emphasized that the already-postponed trials should not be further delayed.

The Wrestling Federation of India election process faced setbacks due to a Punjab and Haryana High Court order, leading to the announcement of fresh trial dates.

Gian Singh elaborated on the potential consequences, highlighting that athletes could compete as 'neutral athletes,' but any medals won would not belong to the country.

Despite the challenges, there is hope for resolution. An anonymous ad hoc committee member noted that resolved issues and a democratically elected WFI could convert 'independent athletes' Olympic quotas to country quotas, altering representation dynamics.

WFI elections setback: Sports Ministry nullifies May 7 date

The Indian women's wrestling team made history by clinching the team title at the recent U-20 World Championship in Amman, surpassing wrestling powerhouses like Japan and the USA.

However, their journey to the senior world championships in Serbia is marked by a unique challenge: competing as 'neutral athletes,' distancing their performances from India.

The athletes will regain their national identity at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, under the Indian flag, thanks to the entries sent by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

This dynamic highlights the intricate administrative role played by the Wrestling Federation of India, which is responsible for sending entries after selecting the team through trials.

Originally set for May 7, the WFI elections faced setbacks, leading the Sports Ministry to nullify the process and the IOA to establish an ad hoc panel. The UWW's intervention adds complexity to the scenario by reallocating the Asian Championship from New Delhi due to controversy surrounding WFI's former chief.