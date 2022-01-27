Another setback for elite Indian wrestlers as pandemic disrupts national camp

A national camp for elite wrestlers in preparation for the next month’s Yasar Dogu, a World Rankings Series in Turkey, has been disrupted due to the pandemic. The Istanbul World Rankings Series is scheduled to be held from February 24-27.

Earlier this month, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) sent a proposal to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to conduct a national coaching camp for the men's and women’s groups from January 25.

The men’s freestyle and Greco Roman camp was proposed to start at SAI’s training center in Sonepat, Haryana. Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh was supposed to be the venue for the women’s freestyle coaching camp.

“The national coaching camp in Sonepat could be further delayed due to escalating cases of contagious virus in the region,” a national wrestling coach associated with SAI told Sportskeeda.

“Para-archery camp is in progress in Sonepat since December last year," he added. "Approval for the other camps is pending."

Wrestlers, who achieved top four positions at the National Wrestling Championships held in November in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, were shortlisted for the short national coaching camp.

According to a senior wrestler, the delay in the national camp could hamper the preparations for the World Rankings Series event in Turkey.

“We are training at our own training centers but collective training is an advantage,” he pointed out.

Last week, United World Wrestling, the world governing body in wrestling, postponed the Matteo Pellicone, a World Ranking Series in Rome originally scheduled to be held from February 3-6, due to the pandemic.

The WFI was supposed to send a strong wrestling contingent, including Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia, to compete at Matteo Pellicone.

Two-time Olympian Vinesh Phogat was also shortlisted for the Matteo Pellicone competition. The 27-year-old skipped the 2021 National Wrestling Championship in Uttar Pradesh but was looking forward to the World Rankings Series in Rome.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee