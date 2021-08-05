Anshu Malik’s Olympic journey ends after losing repechage against 2016 Rio Games medalist

Indian wrestler Anshu Malik was knocked out of the Olympics after losing to Russia’s Valeria Koblova in the women’s wrestling 57 kg repechage at Makuhari Messe Hall on Thursday. Koblova, who is the 2016 Olympic silver medalist, defeated Anshu Malik 5-1.

Unlike her first bout, the teenage wrestler fought bravely in repechage but could not register a win against the seasoned pro.

Anshu Malik started the match aggressively but Koblova held her defense as she took a narrow 1-0 lead in the first period.

The Russian was put on a "shot clock" in the second half. Anshu Malik capitalized and won a point. In the final 30 seconds, though, a tired Koblova turned the match on its head with an unexpected attack.

She captured four points and progressed into the bronze medal bout. She will now face Evelina Georgieva Nikolova of Bulgaria in the bronze medal match.

Earlier on Wednesday, Anshu Malik suffered a defeat against Belarus’ Iryna Kurachkina in the pre-quarterfinal. The 2019 world medalist defeated the Indian grappler 8-2 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Vinesh Phogat off to strong start

Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat started her Olympic campaign in dominant fashion. The 26-year-old knocked out Rio Olympic bronze medalist and six-time world medalist Sofia Mattsson to progress to the quarterfinals. Vinesh displayed a brilliant counter-attacking style of wrestling on Thursday.

She walked out with a commanding 7-1 win over the Swedish wrestler, whom she had also beaten at the 2019 World Championship.

Vinesh Phogat will now face Vanesa Kaladzinskaya, the reigning European champion, in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, China’s Qianyu Pang and the USA’s Jacarra Winchester will compete in the other quarterfinal of Vinesh Phogat’s group. The winners of the two quarterfinal bouts will face each other in the semifinal.

Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) will fight for gold and bronze medal respectively, in the evening session.

