Anshu Malik wants to return to India to take parents' blessings before leaving for Tokyo Olympics

Anshu Malik, who is currently in Warsaw, Poland, has expressed her desire to fly back to India before she joins the Indian contingent in Tokyo. The 19-year-old wants to take blessings from her parents before the big event.

Malik became one of the youngest Indian athletes to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in April. She was defeated in the final by Boldsaikhany Khongorzul and had to settle for silver.

Anshu Malik will be participating in the 57kg event at the quadrennial Games.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is planning to organize an overseas training camp in July for the seven qualified Indian wrestlers. Following the camp, which is to be held in Budapest, Hungary, the unit of wrestlers will fly to Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik have already been in Warsaw for some time since they both were scheduled to participate in the Poland Open. But Malik had to pull out of the event due to sickness.

Anshu Malik via Khelo India

This resulted in the teen staying back in Poland to train. After recovering, Anshu, along with her coach Kuldeep Malik and wrestler Vinesh Phogat, reached Estonia and waited for their visas to Hungary. While Phogat agreed to board the flight to Budapest, Anshu wanted to return to India.

Anshu Malik also has to get her second dose of vaccine

Before heading to the Olympics, Anshu is keen to seek the blessings of her parents as her father has been instrumental in her growth as a wrestler. Anshu's father, Dharamvir Malik, was an international wrestler himself and worked with the CISF.

ALSO READ: Olympics ki Aasha: How Manika Batra is living the table tennis dream

The WFI accepted her request as she also has to take the second dose of her vaccination process.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Vinod Tomar, assistant secretary of WFI, said:

"She wants to return to India to take her parents' blessings. Also, she needs to get the second dose of Covishield. Once she returns, the entire team will leave for Hungary."

As per the status quo. Anshu Malik will remain in Estonia until July 11th and then head to India to meet her parents and get the vaccination done before leaving for Tokyo.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee