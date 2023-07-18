Antim Panghal moves to Delhi High Court following 'unfair' direct qualification awarded to Vinesh and Bajrang for Asian Games 2023

Antim Panghal, the trailblazing Indian wrestler, is ready to take her fight to the Delhi High Court. Her father has confirmed that they will be filing a writ petition challenging the decision made by the ad-hoc panel. Their grounds for the legal action are clear: discrimination and unfairness.

Antim Panghal simply wants a fair trial. According to her father, the trial was marred by bias and prejudice. Thus, they have decided to pursue legal recourse by filing a case in the Delhi high court against the federation.

The recent direct qualifications granted to Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have only intensified the situation. This move has further fueled Antim Panghal's resolve to address what she perceives as discriminatory practices within the selection process.

Here's what Antim Panghal said to Sportskeeda:

"The decision to give direct entry to Vinesh is unfair. I’ve been working hard for the past so many months for the Asian Games. We will speak to the officials of the ad-hoc panel, if they don’t agree for fair play, we might knock on the doors of the court or stage a dharna.”

It is worth noting that Antim Panghal holds the distinction of being the country's first female wrestler to win the world U20 gold medal. Her achievements exemplify her talent and potential, lending weight to her pursuit of fair treatment.

As the legal battle unfolds in the Delhi High Court, the wrestling community and sports enthusiasts eagerly await the outcome. This case has sparked a broader conversation about the need for fairness, transparency, and equal opportunities in sports.

The verdict will have far-reaching implications, not only for Antim Panghal but also for the entire wrestling landscape in India. It will set a precedent for future selection processes and serve as a reminder of the importance of integrity and fair play.

IOA ad-hoc Committee sets dates for Asian Games Wrestling trials

The much-awaited wrestling trials for the Asian Games have finally been scheduled by the IOA ad hoc committee. The IOA ad-hoc committee met in New Delhi and set the dates for the wrestling trials.

They determined that the men's Greco-Roman and women's trials would be held on July 22, with the freestyle team selection scheduled for the following day. The ad-hoc committee, responsible for managing the day-to-day affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), needs to conduct trials in 18 Olympic weight categories.

They have chosen the Kedar Jadhav Hall in IG Stadium as the venue for the trials. Bhupender Singh Bajwa, the head of the ad-hoc panel, stated that the Greco-Roman and women's wrestlers would be invited first, followed by the men's freestyle wrestlers.