Asian Games 2023: Delhi HC will not interfere with trial exemption for Bajrang and Vinesh

On Saturday, 22nd July, the Delhi HC passed its verdict on the petition against direct entry for Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia in the Asian Games. Justice Subramonium Prasad dismissed the petition and refused to interfere with the matter.

Earlier in the week, the ad-hoc committee set up by the Indian Olympic Association announced that Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia would get an exemption from the trials. These trials were, otherwise, going to choose the squad for the 2023 Hangzhou Games.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#Wrestling #AsianGames2023 #SKIndianSports pic.twitter.com/yXu61LtnDA Delhi High Court seeks a response from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) over the exemption given to Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat for Asian Games trials.

As expected, the decision was controversial and met with raised eyebrows and concern from both fans and fellow competitors alike. While fans were concerned about transparency, some wrestlers argued that it was an unfair decision.

Taking this petition to court were players Antim Panghal, who is the current world-champion in the under-20 age group, and Sujeet Kalkal, who is the current under-23 Asian champion.

Supported by advocates Akshay Kumar and Hrishikesh, the petition requested the directive issued by the WFI ad-hoc committee be dismissed and the exemption be overturned. While the petition has been disregarded, a detailed copy of the order has not yet been made available.

Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia's experience makes them medal hopefuls at Asian Games

While the decision to exempt these players from the trials will always be highly debated, there is no denying the long list of laurels achieved by both Phogat and Punia.

Having been world number 1, Vinesh Phogat has clinched multiple bronze medals at the world championships, the most recent of which came in 2022. Alongside this, she also has an Asian Games, an Asian championship, and 3 Commonwealth Games golds.

Her record at the Asian Championships also includes 3 silvers and 4 bronze medals. Phogat is also the first Indian athlete from any sport to be nominated for a Laureus World Sports Awards.

Vinesh Phogat's success makes her a promising medal contender at the 2023 Asian Games

Bajrang Punia has had an equally decorated career, with an Olympic bronze, 2 Asian Championships golds, 2 Commonwealth Games golds, and 1 Asian Games gold. Punia has also won a silver and 3 bronze medals at the world championships.

With their impressive medal tallies, it's easy to see what makes Phogat and Punia medal hopefuls. Despite the controversial manner of their entry, there will definitely be fans cheering them on at Hangzhou come September.