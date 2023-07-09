Asian Games 2023: Indian wrestlers get deadline extension for squad submission

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has announced an extension of the deadline for the submission of the Indian wrestling squad for the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. The decision came as a relief to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). It will provide them with an additional week to finalize the list of participating wrestlers.

The extension in deadline is specifically provided in the wake of concerns raised by some prominent Indian wrestlers who requested that more time be provided for Asian Games trials.

This development provides IOA and Indian wrestling contingent time until July 22 to submit their roster. This will allow players to prepare in a focused manner for the mega event. The swimming and diving squads have already been announced.

Notable Indian wrestlers didn't comply with the time limit provided for their preparation. These grapplers include Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, all of whom have achieved massive success on the international stage. Their plea sought additional time to get ready as their body was not in shape.

Vinesh Phogat

The reason provided for the delay by them was their participation in a 38-day-long protest. It was against the Wrestling Federation of India chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. This made it difficult for them to train for trials.

The WFI chief is facing sexual harassment charges in Indian courts. The delay in action against the head of the Indian wrestling body led to protests from some prominent Indian wrestlers. This protest resulted in him getting summoned by Court on July 18.

IOA's appeal for Asian Games 2023 trials deadline extension

Indian Olympic Association was expected to provide the names of the Indian wrestling contingent before July 15. But they acted fast and made a formal request to extend the deadline till August 10.

In response to this request, OCA decided to give an extension of one week, till July 22. The decision provided Indian wrestlers to have enough time for achieving optimal performance for trials.

It would be notable to observe their performance in the upcoming Asian Games 2023. Will the Indian contingent be able to capitalize on their abilities, as they have done before?

Poll : 0 votes