Asian Games 2023 Wrestling Trials commence at IGI Stadium in Delhi

The wrestling trials for the Asian Games 2023 got underway at the iconic IGI Stadium in Delhi. The first day saw fierce competition among women's wrestlers and male Greco-Roman wrestlers, while the men's freestyle bouts are scheduled for the following day, July 23.

Comprising all 18 Olympic weight categories — six each for women's and men's freestyle and men's Greco-Roman — the trials will determine the Indian contingent for the forthcoming Asian Games.

However, a major controversy surrounds the direct entries granted to Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat by the IOA-appointed ad hoc panel of WFI. The decision has caused an uproar within the Indian wrestling community, as other athletes believe the exemption is unfair.

Despite the controversy, Bajrang Punia remains India's premier wrestler in the men's 65kg division. His previous Olympic medal triumph adds to the weight of his performance.

In the women's 53kg division, Vinesh Phogat stands as the undisputed champion. Boasting the title of world champion and Commonwealth Games champion, she has consistently proved her mettle on the wrestling mat.

Controversial direct entries secured Punia and Phogat's spots in India's squad for the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. The event is slated to take place from September 23 to October 8.

As the wrestling trials progress, the Indian selectors face the challenging task of choosing the best athletes to represent the nation in the highly-anticipated Asian Games.

Indian wrestlers' selection controversy: A roadblock amidst international preparations

Bajrang Punia has got a selection pass

The IOA ad hoc committee manages WFI and has already selected wrestlers for the men's freestyle 65 kg and women's 53kg categories. Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have been given an exemption from competing at the Trials going on in Delhi.

Recently, Vinesh withdrew from the Budapest Ranking Series due to illness. She is currently studying abroad.

Meanwhile, Bajrang is undergoing training in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, while Sakshi Malik and her spouse, Satyawart Kadiyan, are at a training camp in the United States.

The situation has drawn attention to the selection process and raised concerns about transparency and fairness. As the wrestlers train and compete internationally, it remains to be seen how their performances will impact the final decision for the Asian Games squad.

Wrestling enthusiasts and athletes eagerly await updates on the selection controversy. They hope for a resolution that promotes equality and ensures deserving athletes have a fair chance to represent the nation at the Asian Games.