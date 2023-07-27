Asian Games trials winners demand more time before World Championship trials 

Talented wrestlers, victorious in the Asian Games trials, are appealing to the IOA ad hoc panel and Sports Ministry to delay the World Championship trials until after August 20. The primary reason behind this plea is the arduous process of weight loss they endured during the previous trials and the physically grueling matches that followed.

The wrestlers making the request comprise Mansi Ahlawat (women's 57kg), Vishal Kaliraman (men's 65kg), Aman Sehrawat (men's 57kg), Pooja Gehlot (women's 50kg), Vicky (men's 92kg), Sunil (Greco Roman 87kg), and Narinder Cheema (Greco Roman 97kg). The letter was addressed not only to the IOA ad hoc panel but also to the esteemed Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

Their request for a delay stems from the fact that the announcement of trial dates and criteria for the Asian Games occurred late. The World Championship trials on Aug 10, leaves triumphant wrestlers 17 days to recover and prepare for another demanding competition.

The wrestlers emphasized the toll that losing weight for the Asian Games trials had on their performance and health. They fear repeating the intense weight loss process in 10-15 days for the trials may hamper performance and raise injury risk.

Despite their earnest plea, Gian Singh, a member of the ad hoc panel, has made it clear that no exemptions will be granted to any wrestler for the World Championship trials.

This decision means that other notable grapplers such as Sakshi Malik, Jitender Kinha, Sangeeta Phogat, and Satywart Kadian, who missed the Asian Games trials, must participate in the competition.

With the deadline for sending entries to the world governing body, UWW, set for August 16, time is of the essence. The wrestlers' appeal underscores the significance of considering their physical well-being and allowing them ample time to recover and prepare adequately for the upcoming World Championship trials.

Five-way battle expected in Olympic Weight categories for World Championship Trials

In the upcoming World Championship trials, the non-Olympic weight categories will have open trials, allowing all eligible candidates to participate. There will be a weight relaxation of up to two kilograms for all wrestlers in these categories.

In men's freestyle, the non-Olympic weight categories consist of 61kg, 70kg, 79kg, and 92kg, while in women's wrestling, they comprise 55kg, 59kg, 65kg, and 72kg. In the Greco-Roman style, the non-Olympic categories are 55kg, 63kg, 72kg, and 82kg.

It is expected that each of the Olympic weight categories will witness competition among five wrestlers. This will include the top four finishers from the Asian Games trials and one wrestler from the six protesting wrestlers.