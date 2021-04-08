Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers: When and where to watch, live-streaming details

14 spots will be on offer when the Indian grapplers take the mat at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers kicks-off in Almaty, Kazakhstan starting April 9. The Wrestling Federation of India conducted trials for both men and women last month in the country.
While all the six Greco-Roman spots (60kg, 67kg, 77kg, 87kg, 97kg, 130kg) are up for grabs, the Indian women will be competing in five weight categories (50kg, 57kg, 62kg, 68kg, 76kg). The only men’s freestyle spots that India will be competing in are 74kg, 97kg and 125kg.
So far, four Indian wrestlers have booked their tickets to the Tokyo Olympics. They are Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Deepak Punia (86kg) and Vinesh Phogat (women’s 53kg).
In case, any wrestler fails to make the Tokyo Olympics cut from the Kazakhstan event, they will have a chance at the World qualifiers from May 6 to 9 in Bulgaria.
Here are the details you need to know about the Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers
Tournament: Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers
Dates: April 9-11, 2021
Venue: Baluan Sholak Palace of Culture and Sports
City: Almaty
Category: Men’s freestyle, women’s wrestling, Greco-Roman
Indian squad at Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers
Men’s Freestyle: Sandeep Singh Mann (74kg), Satyawart Kadian (97kg) and Sumit Malik (125kg)
Greco-Roman: Gyaneder (60kg), Ashu (67kg), Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Ravi (97kg) and Naveen (130kg).
Women: Seema Bisla (50kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Sonam Malik (62kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg), Pooja Sihag (76kg).
Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers schedule
Friday, April 9
Greco-Roman – (60kg, 67kg, 77kg, 87kg, 97kg, 130kg)
Qualification rounds – 10:30 AM IST - 12:30 PM IST
Semifinals – 12:30 PM IST - 1:30 PM IST
Repechages – 1:30 PM IST - 2:00 PM IST
Finals – 5:30 PM IST - 8:30 PM IST
Saturday, April 10
Women’s Wrestling – (50kg, 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, 68kg, 76kg)
Qualification rounds – 10:30 AM IST - 12:30 AM IST
Semifinals – 12:30 PM IST - 1:30 PM IST
Repechages – 1:30 PM IST - 2:00 PM IST
Finals – 5:30 PM IST - 8:30 PM IST
Sunday, April 11
Men’s Freestyle (57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg, 97kg, 125kg)
Qualification rounds – 10:00 AM IST - 12:30 AM IST
Semifinals – 12:30 PM IST - 1:30 PM IST
Repechages – 1:30 PM IST - 2:00 PM IST
Finals – 5:30 PM IST - 8:30 PM IST
Where to watch the Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers
Wrestlingtv.in will livestream the three-day event. Viewers can view the live action on their YouTube channel. No television channel will telecast the event in India.