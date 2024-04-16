Asian Wrestling Championships 2024: Indian wrestlers fail to secure medals on Day 5

Indian wrestlers Arjun Halakurki (55 kg), Umesh (63 kg), Sajan (77 kg), Ajay (87 kg) and Mehar Singh (130 kg) failed to secure medals on Day 5 of the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships 2024 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Moving to the details of the 55kg category, Indian wrestler Arjun Halakurki started the qualification round with a 0-8 defeat against Iraq wrestler Sajjad Ali. Korea's Yuchol Ro won the gold medal by defeating Iran’s Poya Soulat, 9-0, in the final.

In the 63 kg category, Indian wrestler Umesh had to suffer a defeat against Iraq's Karrar Abbas Mukasr by 0-7. Eventually, Kazakhstan's Yerzhet Zharlykassyn secured the gold medal by defeating Ayata Suzuki from Japan by 6-6 in the Asian Wrestling Championships 2024 grand finale.

Delving into the details of the 77 kg category, Sajan bowed out of the campaign after losing in the qualification round against Gadiel Raid Al Qudrah from Singapore by 0-9. Japan's Nao Kusaka clinched the gold medal over Kyrgyzstan’s Akzhol Makhmudov by 4-2 in the final.

Other category results on Day 5 of Asian Wrestling Championships 2024

Shifting to the 87 kg category, India's Ajay lost in the qualification round to Korea's Seunghwan Lee by 0-7. Iran's Naser Ghasem went on to win over Nursultan by 5-0 in the gold medal match of the Asian Wrestling Championships 2024.

In the 130 kg category, India's Mehar Singh suffered a defeat over Islomjon Rakhmatov by 2-3 in the qualification round. Iran's Amin Mirzazadeh won 5-0 over Kim Minseok from Korea in the gold medal match.

The Asian Wrestling Championships 2024 are being held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. A total of 30 Indian wrestlers, 10 each for women’s, men’s freestyle, and Greco-Roman categories have competed or will compete at the championships.

In the previous edition of the championships held in Amman, Indian wrestlers managed to secure 14 medals — one gold, three silvers, and 10 bronze.

Day 6 schedule: Greco-Roman 60kg, 67kg, 72kg, 82kg, 97kg qualification, semi-finals, repechage, and finals. Matches will start from 11:00 AM IST onwards.

