Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 Medal Tally: Where did the nations finish at the end of the tournament?

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Mar 31, 2025 22:36 IST
Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 Medal Tally (Image via WIKI)

Iran finished atop the Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 medal tally with 17 medals, including nine gold, four silver, and as many bronze medals. Meanwhile, Japan had a rich medal haul in the recently concluded Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 with 21 medals. They bagged eight gold, two silver, and 11 bronze medals.

North Korea finished third in the standings with 13 medals, having won four gold and silver each, and five bronze. Uzbekistan secured the fourth spot in the medal tally with seven medals, having won three gold, two silver, and as many bronze.

Kazakhstan occupied fifth place with 11 medals, including two gold, four silver, and five bronze. Kyrgyzstan were sixth with six medals (two gold, two silver, and two bronze). China, on the other hand, bagged 14 medals and finished seventh in the standings. The Asian nation earned one gold, three silver, and 10 bronze medals.

India finished eighth in the Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 medal tally with 10 medals. They won one gold, three silver, and 10 bronze medals. Meanwhile, Mongolia were placed ninth with 10 medals, including three silver and seven bronze. They finished below India as the South Asian country clinched a gold medal in the tournament.

Asian Wrestling Championships 2025: Which other nations won medals at the event?

With three medals, Bahrain were placed 10th in the standings. The Middle East country bagged one silver and a couple of bronze medals. Iraq and Tajikistan jointly hold the 11th position with two medals each. Both nations won a silver and bronze medal apiece.

South Korea finished 13th in the standings with three silver medals, while Qatar secured 14th place with one bronze medal.

Fourteen nations won 120 medals (30 gold, 30 silver, and 60 bronze) at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 in Amman, Jordan. 365 wrestlers from 25 nations competed in the 2025 edition of the Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 in Jordan between March 25 to 30.

Edited by Ankush Das
