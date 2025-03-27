Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 Results: 2nd bronze medal for India as Nitesh Siwach finishes on podium in Greco-Roman 97kg

Nitesh Siwach became the second Indian wrestler to win a medal at the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 in Jordan. He clinched a bronze medal in the men's Greco-Roman 97 kg category on Wednesday, March 26.

Earlier in the mega event, Sunil Kumar made India proud by winning a bronze medal in the Greco-Roman 87kg category on March 25. Nitesh's splendid performance in the men's Greco-Roman 97 kg category has taken India's medal tally to two bronze medals.

Talking about Nitesh's journey to the bronze medal, he defeated Ilyas Guchigov from Kazakhstan 9-0 via technical superiority (VSU) in his first-round match. However, in the next round, Nitesh went down 0-9 against Olympic champion Mohammad Hadi Saravi from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

This defeat put Nitesh in the bronze medal match, where he registered a 9-0 (VSU) win over Turkmenistan's wrestler Amanberdi Agamammedov. This was the first time the 22-year-old Indian wrestler won a senior medal in the continental meet.

4 other Indian wrestlers failed to win medals at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2025

While Nitesh Siwach won a bronze medal for India on March 26, four of his compatriots failed to do so. Sumit (60kg), Neeraj (67kg), Kuldeep Malak (72kg), and Rahul (82kg) could not finish on the podium in their respective categories of the Greco-Roman wrestling style.

Sumit, Kuldeep and Rahul could not even make it to the bronze medal match. Neeraj qualified for the Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 bronze medal match in the men's 67 kg category, but lost to Katsuaki Endo from Japan 0-5. It is pertinent to note that Endo is the current Asian Games champion.

Reetika Hooda, who represented India at the Paris Olympics in 2024, will be in action in the women's 76 kg category on Thursday, March 27. Another Olympian, Antim Panghal will compete in the women's 53 kg category on March 28.

