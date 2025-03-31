Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 Results: Deepak Punia loses to Iranian wrestler in final, settles for silver medal

  • home icon
By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Mar 31, 2025 14:28 IST
Senior Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 (Image: Getty)

India finished with 10 medals at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 after Deepak Punia and Udit won a silver medal each on March 30. While Deepak finished second in the men's 92 kg freestyle category, Udit won a silver medal in the men's 61 kg freestyle wrestling category.

Talking about Deepak and Udit's journey to their respective silver medal wins, the former won 12-7 against Bekzat Rakhimov of Kyrgyzstan in the quarterfinals, followed by a 8-1 win against Japan’s Takashi Ishiguro. It seemed like four-time medalist Deepak would win his first gold at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2025.

However, Islamic Republic of Iran’s Amir Hossein Firouzpour continued his dominance at the grand stage and defeated Deepak Punia by 10-0 via Technical Superiority. This was the Indian's third silver medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships, with the previous two coming in the men's 86 kg category.

Speaking of Udit's silver medal win, he reserved his place in the gold medal match with wins over Myrzanzar Uulu of Kyrgyzstan and China’s Wanhao Zou in the first two rounds. In the final against Japanese wrestler Suda Takara, Udit suffered a 4-6 defeat.

India's final medal tally at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2025

India ended with 10 medals at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 in Jordan. The Indian team won one gold medal, three silver medals and six bronze medals. Two of the three silvers came on the final day of the tournament on March 30, and before that, Reetika Hooda won a silver in the women's freestyle 76 kg category.

The only gold medalist for India was Manisha Bhanwala, who finished first in the women's 62 kg category. Apart from that, Antim Panghal (women's 53 kg), Muskan (women’s 59 kg), Mansi Lather (women’s 68 kg), Dinesh (men's 125 kg) and Greco-Roman wrestlers Nitesh (97 kg) and Sunil Kumar (87 kg) won a bronze medal each.

