Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 Results: Reetika Hooda narrowly misses out on gold medal, settles for silver

Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda had to settle for a silver medal after a close defeat in the Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 final. Competing in the women's freestyle 76 kg category, Hooda lost 6-7 to Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kazakhstan.

It was a fantastic final bout between the two female wrestlers in Jordan. Reetika Hooda was the favorite to win the gold medal, and she even took a 6-2 lead at one point in the match. However, her Kazakh opponent bounced back and sealed the gold in the women's freestyle 76 kg wrestling category.

Notably, Kyzy and Hooda faced off at the Paris Olympics 2024 quarterfinals as well. In that game, Kyzy was adjudged the winner by criteria after the final score read 1-1 at the end of the bout.

Talking about Reetika's journey to the Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 final, she beat Seoyeon Jeong from the Republic of Korea 10-0 via technical superiority in the quarterfinals. She then knocked out Japanese wrestler Nodoka Yamamoto in the semifinals by registering a fall.

2 more Indian wrestlers won a medal in the women's category of Asian Wrestling Championships 2025

The Indian women made the nation proud with their performance at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 on Thursday, March 27. While Reetika Hooda won a silver medal in the women's freestyle 76 kg category, two other wrestlers, namely Muskan and Mansi Lather, won a bronze medal each for the country.

Muskan suffered a 2-12 defeat against Sakura Onishi from Japan in the women's 59 kg quarterfinals. But the 17-year-old bounced back with a 4-0 win against Mongolian wrestler Altjin Togtokh to win the bronze medal via repechage.

On the other side, 18-year-old Mansi Lather won a bronze medal in the women's 68 kg category with a 12-2 win against Irina Kazyulina of Kazakhstan in the bronze medal match. India now have a total of five medals in their tally at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2025.

