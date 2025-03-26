Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 Results: Sunil Kumar wins bronze for India in Greco-Roman (March 25)

Indian wrestler Sunil Kumar won a bronze medal in the men's Greco-Roman wrestling 87kg category at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 on Tuesday, March 25. In the process, he became the first Indian to win a medal at the ongoing mega event in Amman, Jordan.

Sunil Kumar won a medal for the fifth time at the Asian Wrestling Championships. Back in 2020, he had ended India's 27-year drought of a gold medal in Greco-Roman wrestling by finishing first in his category.

This year, Sunil had to settle for a bronze medal in Jordan. He made it to the semifinals by defeating Tajikistan’s Sukhrob Abdulkhaev 10-1 in the quarterfinals. However, he lost 1-3 in a low-scoring semifinal match against Yasin Ali Yazdi from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Sunil went one-on-one with China’s Jiaxin Huang in the bronze medal bout. The former won the match 5-1 to ensure the Indian wrestling contingent opened its account at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2025.

4 Indian wrestlers failed to win a medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 on March 25

Talking about the results of the other Indian wrestlers on March 25, Nitin (55kg) Umesh (63kg), Sagar Thakran (77kg) and Prem (130kg) could not win a medal. All four wrestlers drew blanks at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2025.

Nitin, Umesh and Prem failed to make it past the qualifying stage, while Sagar suffered a defeat against local star Amro Sadeh in the quarterfinals of the men's Greco-Roman 77kg category.

Five other Indian wrestlers, namely Sumit (60kg), Neeraj (67kg), Kuldeep Malak (72kg), Rahul (82kg) and Nitesh (97kg) will compete for the Greco-Roman medals on March 26. Meanwhile, Olympians Reetika Hooda (women’s 76kg) and Antim Panghal (women’s 53kg) will be in action on March 27 and 28, respectively.

