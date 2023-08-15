Seema Bisla, 2021 Asian Wrestling Championships bronze medalist and Olympian, has been handed a year-long ban for whereabouts failure by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) of the NADA.

The athlete's ban began on May 12 of this year, according to the most recent list of athletes sanctioned by the ADDP. This list is available on the National Anti-Doping Agency's website.

Seema Bisla was a part of the NADA's Registered Testing Pool from April to June of 2024.

Why was Seema Bisla banned?

Under Registered Testing Pool regulations, athletes are required to provide a full address for their overnight location, the name and full address of each location where they train, work or conduct other regular scheduled activities, as well as the usual time-frames of each activity.

As part of the RTA, Bisla was also instructed to identify a 60-minute window and location for each day of the quarter, during which they must be available for testing.

A failure to comply with whereabouts and testing obligations is called a whereabouts failure. There are two types of whereabouts failures - a filing failure and missed tests. As of yet, it is not confirmed whether Bisla had a filing failure, missed tests, or both.

The sentence for violating these rules is typically two years, with a reduction to a minimum of a year available depending on the situation.