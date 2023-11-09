Bajrang Punia gets bail in criminal defamation case 

Bajrang Punia, on Thursday, November 9, was granted bail by a Delhi court in a defamation case. Coach Naresh Dahiya had filed the case against the Indian wrestler for putting a dent in his reputation while protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

When the protests were going in full force, Bajrang said that facing a rape case, Dahiya did not have the credibility to oppose the agitation.

Following that, Dahiya sought the court’s help after which the court summoned Bajrang, who won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics two years ago.

Dahiya said that after being slapped with the rape case, Bajrang’s strong words made life tougher for him.

“Bajrang had sought exemption from physical appearance and missed the first three hearings. He appeared physically today and the court has granted him bail. The next date for hearing is March 5,” Rajesh Kumar Rexwal, the advocate who represented Dahiya, was quoted as saying to the Press Trust of India (PTI) after the proceedings.

Bajrang, Sakshi, and Vinesh are going all out against WFI chief

Earlier, Bajrang, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat protested against the WFI chief for sexually harassing the wrestlers. The wrestlers held their protests at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Brij Bhushan, going through court, has pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against him.

As far as Bajrang's recent performances on the mat are concerned, he failed to live up to the expectations in the Asian Games 2023 that took place in Hangzhou, China, in September-October. He lost to Iran’s Rahman Amouzadkhalili 1-8 in the semi-finals.

Bajrang lost to Kaiki Yamaguchi in the bronze medal match of the 65kg category and failed to finish on the podium.

Vinesh Phogat, who won the gold medal in the 53kg category event in Jakarta in 2018, failed to make the cut for the Asian Games this time after suffering an injury on her left knee while training.