Bajrang Punia pens down a heartfelt tweet for Mary Kom

The pioneer of Indian boxing, MC Mary Kom, has been an inspiration to millions, with ace Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia being one of them as well.

Bajrang recently took to social media to pour out his admiration for Mary Kom.

Bajrang Punia along with Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia posed for a picture with the legendary boxer at the Tokyo village.

Bajrang captioned the picture:

"One with the legend @MangteC. You are a true inspiration."

Mary Kom's heartbreaking exit from Tokyo Olympics

2012 London Olympics bronze medalist Mary Kom made a quick exit from the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. She lost to Ingrit Valencia by 2-3 in her Round of 16 bout on 29 July.

Mary Kom's exit from what could be her last Olympics was equally emotional for the nation and her fans, especially because it was a controversial one. Mary expressed her disgust over the decision and wanted a review.

The world will now wait for her 2024 appearance, which is a little difficult since she will be 41 by that time.

Bajrang Punia's Olympics 2021 match details

Indian wrestlers are yet to start their 2021 Olympic campaign. The first wrestler to be in action will be Sonam Malik on August 3.

Bajrang Punia, meanwhile, has looked confident and will look to continue his good form as he steps onto the wrestling mat. Given his recent performances, he is expected to capitalize on his momentum and aim for a podium finish.

Bajrang's 65kg category bouts will be held on the 6th and 7th of August.

Here are the details of his weight category:

August 6 - till semifinals

August 7 - repechages, bronze medal match and final

Timings: 8:00 AM IST

