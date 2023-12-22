Bajrang Punia to return his Padma Shri Award, writes a heart-breaking letter to PM Narendra Modi after Sanjay Singh elected new WFI president 

A day after Sakshi Malik announced her decision to quit wrestling, Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia decided to hand over his Padma Shri award at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence before being stopped by the police officials at Delhi's Kartavya Path.

Bajrang Punia took to his X handle and penned down a letter to PM Modi even as he returned his Padma Shri Award. His statement read:

"Dear PM Ji, hope your health is well. You must be busy in many work but I am writing this to draw your attention to the wrestlers of the country. You must be aware that the women wrestlers of the country started a protest in January this year against Brij Bhushan Singh accusing him of sexual harassment. I too joined their protest. The protest stopped after the government promised strong action."

"But there was no FIR against Brij Bhushan even after three months," the statement further added. "We again took to the streets in April so that the police at least file an FIR against him. There were 19 complainants in January but the number came down to 7 by April. This means Brij Bhushan exerted his influence on 12 women wrestlers."

Expand Tweet

Despite holding protests for several months, the Brij Bhushan's close associate Sanjay Singh was appointed as the new president of the Wrestling Federation of India. In June, all three prominent wrestlers i.e., Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat also met Home Minister Amit Shah to share their concerns over Brij Bhushan Singh’s sexual harassment cases against many wrestlers.

Two weeks prior to the WFI president election, they met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. The trio reminded Thakur of not indirectly bringing Brij Bhushan Singh back to power by appointing Sanjay Singh as the president. However, as it turned out, Sanjay Singh-elected party won 13 out of 15 posts. Punia wrote:

"Our protest went on for 40 days. There was much pressure on us during those days...We went to immerse our medals to the Ganga River. Then we were stopped by farmer leaders. At that time a responsible minister from your cabinet called us up and assured us of justice. Meanwhile, we met Union home minister Amit Shah who too promised us of justice. We stopped our protest."

The statement further added:

"But in the election of the WFI on December 21, the federation came under Brij Bhushan once again. He himself said he would prevail over the federation like he did always. Coming under tremendous pressure, Sakshi Malik announced her retirement from wrestling.

"We all spent the night in tears. We did not understand what to do, or where to go. The government has given us a lot. I was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2019. I also received the Arjuna, Khel Ratna award. When I got these awards, I was on cloud nine. But today the sadness weighs more. And the reason is a woman wrestler left the sport because of her security."

Bajrang concluded:

"Sports have empowered our women athletes, changed their lives. All credit to the first-generation women athletes. The situation is such that the women who could have been the brand ambassadors of beti bachao, beti padhao are now taking back their steps in their sports. And we 'awarded' wrestlers could not do anything. I can't live my life as a Padma Shri awardee while our women wrestlers are insulted. Hence I return my award to you."

Sakshi Malik quits wrestling in the aftermath of Sanjay Singh's victory

Following the announcement of the newly appointed president of the World Wrestling Federation of India, Sakshi Malik along with Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat addressed the media.

Expressing her disappointment, Malik took everyone by surprise by announcing her decision to retire from the sport of wrestling.

"We slept for 40 days on the road.. if Brij Bhushan Singh's business partner and close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling," she told the media, breaking down in tears.

Sakshi Malik also reminded everyone that the wrestlers demanded that a woman should be made the president, so that female athletes feel safe. Notably, Anita Sheoran ran for the post of WFI chief, but her fraction could secure only two out of 15 posts, with both males.

"But there was no participation of women [in the elections]," she said. "Not a single woman was given a position."